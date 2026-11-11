Matt Smith to Star in The Humans, a New Jack Thorne Play at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Matt Smith will lead the world premiere of The Humans, a new play by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Jack Thorne, based on the best-selling novel by Matt Haig. Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the production will make its West End debut at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in October 2027.

Known for his work on Adolescence and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Thorne brings Haig’s critically acclaimed novel to the stage in a thought-provoking theatrical adaptation.

Smith, whose credits include House of the Dragon and Enemy of the People, will play the story’s unnamed protagonist: an extraterrestrial sent to Earth with a mission to stop the perceived threat of human advancement.

What Is The Humans About?

Based on Matt Haig’s best-selling novel, The Humans follows an alien sent to Earth to prevent humanity’s technological advancement. Taking over the body of Cambridge mathematician Professor Andrew Martin, he is tasked with observing human life but soon discovers that people are far more complicated than he imagined. Blending dark comedy with philosophical questions, the story explores love, loneliness, kindness and the messy, beautiful experience of being human.