Matt Smith to Star in The Humans, a New Jack Thorne Play at Theatre Royal Haymarket
Published on 11 November 2026
Summary
- Matt Smith stars in the world premiere of The Humans, a new play by Jack Thorne based on Matt Haig’s best-selling novel.
- Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the darkly comic and philosophical story explores what it means to be human.
- The Humans runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 30 October 2027 to 28 January 2028.
Matt Smith will lead the world premiere of The Humans, a new play by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Jack Thorne, based on the best-selling novel by Matt Haig. Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the production will make its West End debut at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in October 2027.
Known for his work on Adolescence and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Thorne brings Haig’s critically acclaimed novel to the stage in a thought-provoking theatrical adaptation.
Smith, whose credits include House of the Dragon and Enemy of the People, will play the story’s unnamed protagonist: an extraterrestrial sent to Earth with a mission to stop the perceived threat of human advancement.
What Is The Humans About?
Based on Matt Haig’s best-selling novel, The Humans follows an alien sent to Earth to prevent humanity’s technological advancement. Taking over the body of Cambridge mathematician Professor Andrew Martin, he is tasked with observing human life but soon discovers that people are far more complicated than he imagined. Blending dark comedy with philosophical questions, the story explores love, loneliness, kindness and the messy, beautiful experience of being human.
Smith said: “I’m thrilled to be reuniting with Jeremy Herrin to bring Matt Haig’s The Humans to the stage for the first time, adapted by the brilliant Jack Thorne. It’s going to be a blast”.
Haig added: “I am so excited about people seeing this. Of all my novels The Humans is possibly the most ‘me’ so I am instinctively protective over it, but I am a massive fan of Jack Thorne and as soon as I saw his incredible script I knew this was being elevated into something very special indeed. And Matt Smith is the absolutely perfect protagonist for this story. He was almost designed for this role. It looks like people will be surprised in all the right ways”.
Herrin, who previously worked with Smith, said he was looking forward to bringing the story to the stage, describing the actor as having the skill and intensity to deliver an unforgettable performance. The full cast and creative team will be announced in due course.
When is The Humans playing in London?
The Humans will run for a strictly limited 13-week season at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, with previews beginning on 30 October 2027 and opening night on 16 November 2027. The final performance is scheduled for 28 January 2028. Be sure to sign up to our newsletter to secure your tickets when we go onsale.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.