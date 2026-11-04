Matt Willis to Return to Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Matt Willis is set to reprise his role as the Emcee in the West End production of Cabaret, following Skylar Astin’s departure. Sarah Hyland will continue as Sally Bowles, with Willis joining her in the production until 23 January 2027, when both will take their final bows.

Willis previously appeared in the production earlier this year and will return for a limited run, with his final performance taking place on 23 January 2027.

The production, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, continues at the Kit Kat Club, where it recently became the longest-running Cabaret in West End history.