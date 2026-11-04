Matt Willis to Return to Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Published on 4 November 2026
Summary
- Matt Willis will return as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club from 14 December 2026.
- He will take over from Skylar Astin, whose final performance is on 12 December.
- Willis will play the role until 23 January 2027, alongside Sarah Hyland as Sally Bowles.
Matt Willis is set to reprise his role as the Emcee in the West End production of Cabaret, following Skylar Astin’s departure. Sarah Hyland will continue as Sally Bowles, with Willis joining her in the production until 23 January 2027, when both will take their final bows.
Willis previously appeared in the production earlier this year and will return for a limited run, with his final performance taking place on 23 January 2027.
The production, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, continues at the Kit Kat Club, where it recently became the longest-running Cabaret in West End history.
What Is Cabaret About?
Set in 1930s Berlin, Cabaret follows American writer Clifford Bradshaw as he arrives in the city and becomes immersed in its vibrant nightlife. At the Kit Kat Club, he meets cabaret performer Sally Bowles, sparking a passionate romance. As their relationship develops, the rise of the Nazi Party threatens the freedom and decadence of the world around them. Featuring iconic songs including “Maybe This Time” and “Willkommen”, the musical explores love, escapism and the dangers of political extremism.
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By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.