Julianne Pundan will share the role of Kim with a second actor, who is due to be announced. Further principal casting for the West End production is expected in the new year.

Dex Lee joins the company as John, while Emily Langham reprises her role as Ellen.

The first principal casting announcement sees Seann Miley Moore return as The Engineer, alongside double award-winner Julianne Pundan as Kim and Jack Kane as Chris.

Following a critically acclaimed, sell-out UK and Ireland tour, several members of the touring company will reprise their roles when Miss Saigon opens at the Prince Edward Theatre in May 2027. The strictly limited season will run until Saturday, 8 January 2028.

The first principal cast members have been announced for the highly anticipated return of Miss Saigon to London, with Cameron Mackintosh and Michael Harrison bringing their new production of the acclaimed musical to the West End in May 2027.

Who Is Playing The Engineer in Miss Saigon?

Seann Miley Moore reprises their acclaimed portrayal of The Engineer, following performances on the recent UK and Ireland tour.

The Filipino-Australian performer has built an impressive international career, appearing in productions of Miss Saigon across Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Singapore. Their performance earned them the Critics' Choice Award for Best Performance in a Musical at the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards.

Miley Moore has continued to receive praise for their high-energy interpretation of the iconic character, with The Telegraph describing their performance as an "entrancingly sleazy, leering 'Engineer'". Their previous credits include The X Factor UK and the Australian tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Who Is Playing Kim in Miss Saigon?

Julianne Pundan returns as Kim after making her professional stage debut in the UK and Ireland tour of Miss Saigon.The performer has enjoyed an impressive start to her career, winning Best Performer in a Musical at The Stage Debut Awards 2026 and Best Performance in a Musical at the 2026 UK Theatre Awards for her portrayal of Kim.

Her performance was described by The Stage as "timelessly gut-wrenching". The 2027 West End season will mark Pundan's West End debut, as she shares the role of Kim with a second performer yet to be announced.

Who Is Playing Chris in Miss Saigon?

Jack Kane reprises his role as Chris, having made his major theatrical debut in the recent touring production.

An actor, singer and multi-instrumentalist, Kane has also built a career on screen, appearing in DragonHeart: Vengeance alongside Helena Bonham Carter and the BBC and HBO series Years and Years, starring Rory Kinnear and Emma Thompson. His performance as Chris, alongside Pundan's portrayal of Kim, was praised by the Mail on Sunday, which described the pair as "astonishingly good".

Who Is Playing John in Miss Saigon?

Dex Lee joins the Miss Saigon London cast as John, bringing an impressive collection of musical theatre credits to the production.

Lee is a WhatsOnStage Award nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Five Guys Named Moe at the Marble Arch Theatre. His other stage credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre, In the Heights at King's Cross Theatre and The Scottsboro Boys at the Garrick Theatre. He will also appear in the upcoming Palladium pantomime alongside French and Saunders and Julian Clary.

Who Is Playing Ellen in Miss Saigon?

Emily Langham returns to the company as Ellen, following her appearance in the UK and Ireland tour.

Her extensive theatre credits include Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium, Singin' in the Rain on its international tour, The Witches at the National Theatre and Carousel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. She has also appeared in productions of Oklahoma!, Mack and Mabel, West Side Story, Follies, Cats and Les Misérables.

When Is Miss Saigon Returning to London?

Miss Saigon returns to the Prince Edward Theatre for the first time in more than a decade, with performances beginning on 13 May 2027. The strictly limited West End season will run until 8 January 2028, following the success of the production's sell-out UK and Ireland tour.

Created by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, Miss Saigon is one of musical theatre's most celebrated productions. Cameron Mackintosh's new staging has received critical acclaim on tour, and its London arrival will give West End audiences another opportunity to experience the epic musical.

How can I find out more about Miss Saigon the musical?

Want to find out more about the musical? Read our Miss Saigon character guide to discover more about the show's most iconic roles, explore our definitive guide to Miss Saigon songs and discover everything you need to know about the Miss Saigon story and history of the show.

How to Get Miss Saigon London Tickets

Miss Saigon London tickets are on sale now for the strictly limited season at the Prince Edward Theatre. Performances begin on 13 May 2027 and run until 8 January 2028.