Miss Saigon Tickets Now On Sale

The acclaimed production returns to the West End following a successful UK and international tour

tickets are now on sale for its 2027 West End return

One of musical theatre’s most iconic shows is coming back to London. Tickets for Miss Saigon are now on sale, giving audiences the chance to experience this powerful musical when it returns to the West End in 2027.

What Is Miss Saigon About?

Set during the Vietnam War, Miss Saigon follows Kim, a young Vietnamese woman whose life changes when she meets Chris, an American GI. Their relationship is torn apart by the fall of Saigon, setting Kim on a journey shaped by love, sacrifice and survival.

Created by the team behind Les Misérables, the musical combines a sweeping score with a deeply moving story and unforgettable characters that have resonated with audiences around the world for decades.