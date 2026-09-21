Miss Saigon Tickets Now On Sale
Published on 21 September 2026
Summary
- Miss Saigon tickets are now on sale for its 2027 West End return
- The acclaimed production returns to the West End following a successful UK and international tour
- Miss Saigon will play at the Prince Edward Theatre from 13 May 2027 to 8 January 2028
One of musical theatre’s most iconic shows is coming back to London. Tickets for Miss Saigon are now on sale, giving audiences the chance to experience this powerful musical when it returns to the West End in 2027.
What Is Miss Saigon About?
Set during the Vietnam War, Miss Saigon follows Kim, a young Vietnamese woman whose life changes when she meets Chris, an American GI. Their relationship is torn apart by the fall of Saigon, setting Kim on a journey shaped by love, sacrifice and survival.
Created by the team behind Les Misérables, the musical combines a sweeping score with a deeply moving story and unforgettable characters that have resonated with audiences around the world for decades.
Was Miss Saigon in the West End Before?
Yes. Miss Saigon first opened in London's West End in 1989, where it became a major theatrical success. It has since travelled around the world, with productions staged internationally and a major London revival opening in 2014.
Following its life on stages across the UK and beyond, Miss Saigon now returns to the West End in a spectacular new production. The 2027 season marks another chapter for one of musical theatre's best-known titles — and tickets are now available to book.
Book your Miss Saigon tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.