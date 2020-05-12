Monsoon Wedding at the Roundhouse rescheduled to summer 2021
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
When does Monsoon Wedding open in London?
The highly anticipated musical adaptation of Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding has been postponed to next summer, it has been confirmed. The show was originally meant to open at the Roundhouse on Monday, 22 June 2020 and run until 11 July 2020. The news comes after SOLT announced last week that UK theatres would remain closed until 28 June 2020. Tickets for the new 2021 run of Moonsoon Wedding are on sale now!
Monsoon Wedding The Musical now opens on 16 July 2021 at London's Roundhouse Theatre where it is booking until 29 August 2021.
What are the performance times for Monsoon Wedding at the Roundhouse?
Evening performances of Monsoon Wedding run from Tuesday through Saturday at 7.30pm whilst Monsoon Wedding matinee performances are held on Saturdays at 2.30pm and on Sundays at both 1.30pm and 5.30pm.
I have tickets to the 2020 run of Monsoon Wedding, what do I do?
Ticketholders for the summer 2020 run of Moonsoon Wedding will be contacted soon regarding exchanges or refunds due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Who is in the London Monsoon Wedding musical cast?
Casting for the 2021 London run of Monsoon Wedding has yet to be announced. Keep checking back on our news pages for further developments.
What is the Monsoon Wedding musical about?
Set in Delhi, India, preparations are underway for a four-day wedding extravaganza of an arranged marriage between Aditi Verma and Hemant Rai. Aditi is an upper-middle-class only child who will soon meet her Indian-American husband-to-be from New Jersey. It's supposed to be her special day, but the bride is cheating on the groom. To make matters worse, her father is experiencing financial hardship while dark family mysteries begin to unravel. In the end, will Aditi manage to keep her extra-marital affair a secret? Based on the hit 2001 Indian film of the same name by Mira Nair, Monsoon Wedding promises a whole lot of drama, hope, love, fun, and tons of heavy rain!
Who is on the Monsoon Wedding musical creative team?
Monsoon Wedding The Musical features a book by Arpita Mukherjee, music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Masi Asare and Susan Birkenhead, and orchestrations by Jamshied Sharfiri. The London premiere production will see the film's director Mira Nair return to direct alongside co-director Stephen Whitson. The creative team for Monsoon Wedding also includes movement director Scott Graham and casting director Karishma Balani.