Monsoon Wedding at the Roundhouse rescheduled to summer 2021

The long-awaited London premiere of Monsoon Wedding has now been postponed to mid-summer 2021 at the Roundhouse.

Monsoon Wedding The Musical now opens on 16 July 2021 at London's Roundhouse Theatre where it is booking until 29 August 2021.

Evening performances of Monsoon Wedding run from Tuesday through Saturday at 7.30pm whilst Monsoon Wedding matinee performances are held on Saturdays at 2.30pm and on Sundays at both 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

Ticketholders for the summer 2020 run of Moonsoon Wedding will be contacted soon regarding exchanges or refunds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Casting for the 2021 London run of Monsoon Wedding has yet to be announced. Keep checking back on our news pages for further developments.

Set in Delhi, India, preparations are underway for a four-day wedding extravaganza of an arranged marriage between Aditi Verma and Hemant Rai. Aditi is an upper-middle-class only child who will soon meet her Indian-American husband-to-be from New Jersey. It's supposed to be her special day, but the bride is cheating on the groom. To make matters worse, her father is experiencing financial hardship while dark family mysteries begin to unravel. In the end, will Aditi manage to keep her extra-marital affair a secret? Based on the hit 2001 Indian film of the same name by Mira Nair, Monsoon Wedding promises a whole lot of drama, hope, love, fun, and tons of heavy rain!

Monsoon Wedding The Musical features a book by Arpita Mukherjee, music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Masi Asare and Susan Birkenhead, and orchestrations by Jamshied Sharfiri. The London premiere production will see the film's director Mira Nair return to direct alongside co-director Stephen Whitson. The creative team for Monsoon Wedding also includes movement director Scott Graham and casting director Karishma Balani.