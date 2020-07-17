Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Monsoon Wedding Tickets at the Roundhouse, London

    Monsoon Wedding

    Award-winning film director Mira Nair brings her exuberant and sumptuous film Monsoon Wedding to life in a new musical adaptation!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed
    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    17 July - 29 August 2020

    Next Available Performances of Monsoon Wedding

    TODAY is 10th March 2020

    July 2020 August 2020

    Tags:

    MusicalCheap Theatre TicketsContemporaryCritic's ChoiceLimited RunSomething A Little DifferentMatinee ShowMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysOff West End Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies