Meet the Cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Posted on 6 June 2024
Playing at the Piccadilly Theatre, the vibrant stage adaptation of the beloved film Moulin Rouge! brings the iconic story to life with a talented cast. Audiences are treated to the captivating performances of the show's stars, each bringing their own flair to the beloved characters.
With their powerful voices, stunning dance routines, and undeniable stage presence, the cast transports audiences to the glamorous world of Parisian nightlife in a theatrical experience that is both enchanting and unforgettable. But where’s the best place to sit to witness these spectacular spectacular sites? Luckily for you we’ve compiled the Picadilly Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan to help you decide. Book yourself tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical today.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - Who Are The Current Cast Members
The current cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been starring in the show since the 18th October 2023.
The lead cast members in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day) currently plays the role of Satine, having previously alternated the role, while Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) joined the cast as Christian.
When the Director, Alex Timbers, announced their casting back in October 2023, he said: “Dom is a superb musical theatre performer who brings wit, warmth, and depth to his portrayal of Christian. We're thrilled to welcome Tanisha back; she was an unforgettable part of our original West End cast. Her talent is boundless, and her star power shines brightly.”
What about Harry and The Duke?
Matt Rixon (Hairspray) continues in the role of Harold Zidler, Ian Carlyle (The Lion King) as Toulouse-Lautrec, and Ben Richards (Emmerdale) as The Duke.
How about those all-important Bohemians?
Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) plays Santiago and Charlotte Gooch (Dirty Dancing) is Nini, with Anthony Cragg (Starlight Express) as Baby Doll, Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Arabia, Rochelle Sherona (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) plays Arabia (Maternity Cover), Bernadette Bangura (My Fair Lady) as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) playing Alternate Satine.
Such an iconic musical requires a powerhouse of a cast, especially when it comes to belting out the Top 5 Moulin Rouge! The Musical songs.
Why book tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical?
Moulin Rouge! The Musical promises an unforgettable night of vibrant entertainment. Experience the spectacular stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's Academy Award-winning film, complete with dazzling costumes, energetic choreography, and a captivating storyline.
The show features an incredible cast who bring the world of turn-of-the-century Paris to life with unforgettable performances. This production seamlessly blends romance, drama, and breathtaking visuals, creating a spellbinding theatrical experience.
Whether you're a fan of the film or new to the story, this musical offers a dazzling journey into the heart of one of the world's most famous cabarets. Discover why the show is the sparkling diamond of the West End.