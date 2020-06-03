New and improved, immersive Great Gatsby returns with social distancing! Jun 3, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Social distancing, but make it fashion! London's immensely popular, immersive Gatsby experience has now let the cat out of the bag, revealing it will be returning this October as a masquerade ball. In a bid to be COVID-compliant and follow current government guidelines, The Great Gatsby producers have introduced a new series of coronavirus safety measures to ensure the show can indeed go on! are now on sale from £58 and up. 🎟️ Tickets for The Great Gatsby London party

Now picture the London Gatsby cast with Art Deco masquerade masks.

The doors to Gatsby's Mansion in London reopen 1 October 2020!

This autumn, party like it's 1920 again with the long-awaited return of The Great Gatsby immersive experience. The show's producers Brian Hook and Louis Hartshorn have reimagined this West End favourite to be presented as a full-on Art Deco Masquerade Ball.

The Great Gatsby London COVID-19 Policy

The hit production of The Great Gatsby has been redesigned to be fully COVID-compliant. Under the guise of a masquerade party, audience members and performers will be obliged to wear fancy face masks and/or coverings throughout the duration of the show. Other safety measures include:

Reduced capacity for every performance will be in place to ensure safe social distancing.

Temperature checks will be conducted at the door for all attendees and staff.

The entire space will be deeply cleaned after every showing.

Bar equipment will be cleaned and sterilised before reuse.

Hand sanitiser will be made available all throughout the venue.

Producers Hartshorn and Hook said: "We want to offer something for people to look forward to following this extended lockdown. Our show has several inherent features that make it safer than a trip to the supermarket, so we're embracing that and innovating. Hopefully, we can provide a blueprint for other productions to open safely and be part of the process of restoring employment and the economy of the creative industries.

"Naturally, public health is the highest priority of all, and this will be the driving force behind all of our decisions. We're implementing a no-questions-asked exchange policy so that if circumstances change, whether in general or for any individual, our patrons will be fully protected. We would like to thank our landlord, Grosvenor Estates, and our producing partners and investors for their creativity, camaraderie and continued support."

The Great Gatsby tickets are back and on sale now from £58!

The Great Gatsby immersive theatre experience is now the blueprint for the post-COVID future of the West End. If you've been craving to immerse yourself back into culture, now's your chance to put on your mask and have the night of your life in a safe and contactless way! Tickets for The Great Gatsby in London are booking now for performances running from 1 October 2020 until 31 January 2021.