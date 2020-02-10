Menu
Plays The Great Gatsby
    The Great Gatsby Tickets at the Gatsby’s Mansion, London

    The Great Gatsby

    Join Gatsby at his new London home!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult who is over 18.
    Running time
    2 hrs 30 mins
    Performance dates
    18 October 2019 - 26 July 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 14 and above.
    Special notice
    Please note this is an immersive theatre production without seating where guests are encouraged to walk around, mingle and have a drink. 1920s attire is welcomed, although not essential. Children under 18 MUST be accompanied by an adult who is over 18 years of age. The show is suitable for ages 14+ .

    Matt Lothian

    10 February

    Great performance by the actors and all participants who dressed up for the occasion. Only down side was the lack of air con at the venue, it was very hot

    Rhys lincoln

    26 January

    Amazing the best play I’ve attended by far really good at interaction

