The gin is flowing and the music is swinging. It’s time to put on your dancing shoes as the roaring 20s come to London all over again! Jay Gatsby throws a party you won’t want to miss with flowing cocktails and champagne at the coolest soiree in London.

This incredible interactive and immersive experience brings one of the greatest stories of the 20th century to life before your eyes. An innovative adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s great American novel, The Great Gatsby West End party embodies the decadence, excess and obsession that mark this classic story. The Great Gatsby is the longest-running immersive theatre production in London and this one of a kind experience from the Olivier award-winning producers of The Wolf of Wall Street is moving on up to the West End just in time to ring in the 20s in style.

Same amazing party, fabulous new venue

Jay Gatsby has moved house and he’d love to have you join him at his new mansion. Located in the heart of the West End, just around the corner from Grosvenor Square be among the first to see Gatsby’s Mansion, a part of the stunning new Immersive LDN. Put on your glad rags, slip on your dancing shoes and get ready to dance the night away. Move to the beat of seminal jazz-age tunes, sip a cocktail and watch the story unfold around you.

The Great Gatsby tickets available through 26 July 2020

The Great Gatsby theatre experience is unlike any other and it’s earned its place in the West End. Don’t miss your chance to ring in the 20s in London in true Gatsby style, the roaring 20s are back and louder than ever!

