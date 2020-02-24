New comedy Angels of the North transfers to Trafalgar Studios

Blow your car horn if you're excited! Angels of the North cruises its way into the West End!

John Godber's Angels of the North transfers to London's West End this May!

The new laugh-out-loud funny play written by John Godber is set to run at London's Trafalgar Studios 2 from 12 May to 6 June 2020, it has been confirmed!

The announcement comes after Angels of the North received its world premiere at the Theatre Royal Wakefield, closing at the Off West End venue on 15 February. The play will run at the East Riding Theatre from 4 to 28 March 2020 before it transfers to the West End's Trafalgar Studios in May. The show's London press night will take place on 14 May.

Angels of the North synopsis

John Godber's play Angels of the North follows two of the world's worst taxi drivers to have ever stepped foot behind the wheel: Dennis and Mick. The insane duo must deal with Roxy; a recent graduate who has now taken over the taxi firm after longstanding owner Val unexpectedly passed away.

The piece takes place before, during, and after the General Elections on 12 December 2019 that helped solidify the fate of Brexit. The play was written by Godber as a companion piece to his last work, Scary Bikers, and it will explore themes of a 'new North' and what it means to be a Northerner under the new leadership and in a post-Brexit world.

Who is starring Angels of the North at Trafalgar Studios 2?

Angels of the North stars playwright John Godber (This is Not Right, The Debt Collectors) as Dennis, Martha Godber (Last Laugh) as Roxy, and Adrian Hood (All Quiet on the Preston Front) as Mick.

Angels of the North creative team

The play will be directed by Jane Thornton with a full creative team set to be announced in the coming months.

On the new transfer, the show's playwright John Godber said: "I can't wait to be on stage with both my former pupil and my daughter – they'll certainly keep me on my toes! The response to Scary Bikers in London was wonderful, enjoying both critical and audience acclaim, and we look forward to taking this new authentic slice of Yorkshire life back into the West End."

a blistering comedy that promises to be full of belly laughs and endless fun!