Plays Angels of the North
    Angels of the North Tickets at the Trafalgar Studios 2, London

    The meter is running in this hilarious new comedy by John Godber.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1hr 55min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    12 May - 06 June 2020
    Content
    This production contains some coarse language.

