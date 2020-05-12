Angels of the North tickets now available for Trafalgar Studios run

Following runs at Theatre Royal Wakefield and East Riding Theatre, John Godber’s Angels of the North will be turning on the meter and making a trip down to Londontown for a limited 4-week run at Trafalgar Studios 2. Make sure your seatbelts are fastened because in this day and age being a cabbie can be a bumpy ride. Book Angles of the North tickets now to guarantee your seat in this epic follow up to Scary Bikers.

Angels of the North at Trafalgar Studios

Mick and Dennis have seen it all and done it all. From airport runs, taking pets to the vet, and delivering babies, it’s all in a day’s work for the local taxi firm. But with Uber on the block, Mick and Dennis’ jobs are under threat.

Hop in as these Northern powerhouses fight to survive. The meter is running in this hilarious new comedy by John Godber.

Take a ride with Angels of the North

Angels of the North is ready to take you on a ride this summer so step up to the kerb and book your tickets for Angels of the North now!