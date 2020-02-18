Trafalgar Studios is London’s most exciting new venue. Formerly The Whitehall Theatre until 2004, is a West End theatre in Whitehall, near Trafalgar Square, in the City of Westminster, London. It is a unique development with two intimate, flexible and dynamic performance spaces -Studio 1 and Studio 2. Trafalgar Studios prides itself as a starting place for new productions to find their home in London.

The smaller studio, Trafalgar Studio 2 features innovative work from both national and international companies. Shows featured in the past at Trafalgar Studios 2 include: The Trials of Oscar Wilde, Sikes And Nancy, and Miss Havisham's Expectations.

The theatre was Grade II listed by English Heritage in December 1996, noting "The auditorium has a decorative cohesion and prettiness rare in theatres of its day, and has the best surviving original fabric of this type of theatre".