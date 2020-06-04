New immersive music experience Lockdown Town by One Night Records coming to London

One Night Records presents Lockdown Town - a new immersive experience!

What is the new One Night Records immersive music experience?

Ready to launch on 2 October 2020, One Night Records presents Lockdown Town is the exciting new immersive experience in London, except this time, it's not theatrical but rather about live music! Get your squad together (groups of 4 only) and head to a hidden location near London bridge where you'll soon be taken back to a bygone era of musical innovation. Say goodbye to 2020 and say hello to the groundbreaking musicians of the 1920s to the 1950s!

History tells us that music has always been at the forefront when it comes to bringing society and culture together. Now's your chance to embark on an unforgettable adventure through a maze of secret tunnels and discover the magic of the disruptive and radical nature of live music, accompanied by food and drink!

One Night Records: Lockdown Town COVID-19 policy

guest arrivals will be staggered to avoid close contact with strangers from other groups

specially designed safe environment

contactless

follows government guidelines on events and gatherings

limited space available each night

groups will stick together

An unforgettable night out in London with One Night Records presents Lockdown Town tickets!

You don't want to miss out on this innovative immersive experience. One Night Records presents Lockdown Town is booking now for performances running from 2 October 2020 until 30 December 2020. The demand for cultural events is high after a long hiatus this year, so be sure to book your tickets sharpish for a unique off-West End experience you'll never forget!