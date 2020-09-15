New Mary Poppins London cast recording announced! Sep 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Confirmed! A new West End cast recording for Mary Poppins The Musical is definitely happening with a release date set for early November. The show, which had been playing to packed houses night after night at the Prince Edward Theatre until the pandemic struck, is currently still on lockdown with no officially released plans of reopening as of yet. But that's not to say miracles won't happen!

Mary Poppins musical surprises with newly announced cast recording!

New Mary Poppins West End cast recording announced to help the medicine go down!

The hit London revival production will be immortalised into a brand-new cast recording album entitled Mary Poppins: The Definitive Supercalifragilistic 2020 Cast Recording Live At the Prince Edward Theatre, which is set to be released as a CD on 6 November, just in time for the Christmas holidays!



Who is performing on the new Mary Poppins CD?

Details on the cast for the Mary Poppins Definitive Supercalifragilistic 2020 Cast Recording have yet to be confirmed.

Before the mass closure of UK theatres in March, the show's West End cast featured Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp in the starring roles as Mary Poppins and cockney jack-of-all-trades Bert. They were joined by Amy Griffiths (Winifred Banks), Claire Machin (Mrs Brill), Claire Moore (Miss Andrew), Jack North (Robertson Ay), Joseph Millson (Mr Banks), Paul F Monahan (Bank Chairman/Admiral Boom), and Petula Clark (Bird Woman).

The Banks children are portrayed by Adelaide Barham, Charlotte Breen, Ellie Kit Jones, Imogen Bourn, and Nuala Peberdy alternating the role of Jane Banks; and Edward Walton, Fred Wilcox, Gabriel Payne, Joseph Duffy, and Samuel Newby, alternating the role of Michael Banks.

Marry Poppins London creative team

The new musical production of Disney's Mary Poppins is based on the PL Travers story of the same name. It is directed by Richard Eyre and features original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics from George Stiles and Anthony Drew, a book by Julian Fellowes, co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz, scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse.

When will Mary Poppins re-open in London's West End now that theatres are beginning to re-open?

No official announcement from the production team has been released on when the show will recommence. Recently, the show's headlining star Zizi Strallen made headlines when she shared her 30th birthday wish, stating: "If the government could give me the gift of live theatre back, and my job back as Mary Poppins, I would never need another gift for the rest of my life."

Given how SIX The Musical will be re-opening for socially distanced performances at its temporary new home at the Lyric Theatre, it seems Strallen's wish could come true. Keep following our news pages for all the latest updates on when your favourite practically perfect nanny will come flying back to the stage with her magic umbrella.