West End SIX musical announces socially distanced performances at Lyric Theatre Sep 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels SIX The Musical is returning to behead the West End with its wig-snatching production this November! It's been precisely six months since the show was forced to close last March, and now it's finally coming back and ready to steal the crown. Are you ready for it?

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's smash-hit musical creation has announced its highly anticipated return, plus a new temporary venue to get the West End party started. Formerly the home of the immensely popular Thriller Live jukebox musical, London's Lyric Theatre will now play host to histo-remix musical SIX, it has been announced.

SIX at the Lyric Theatre in London opens on Saturday, 14 November 2020 and will be running until 31 January 2021, before the show eventually returns to its original West End home at the Arts Theatre in March 2021 so that Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story can make its highly anticipated premiere at The Lyric next spring.

SIX The Musical creative team

The SIX West End musical was written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and is directed by Jamie Armitage. The show features casting by Pearson Casting, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, costume design by Gabriella Slade, design by Emma Bailey, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, associate choreography by Freya Sand, lighting design by Tim Deiling, musical direction by Katy Richardson, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerkset.

Tickets for the grand re-opening of SIX in London's West End will go back on sale Friday morning, 18 September 2020 .