New VR theatre experience "Petrichor" coming this December! Sep 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A brand-new virtual reality theatre experience presented by Theatre Royal Stratford East is set to arrive this holiday season! Available for just a limited time, Petrichor will place you into the centre of all the action in a parallel dystopian society. Only you and your companion will be able to overthrow this mundane world in pursuit of true freedom! Don't miss it! Online access tickets for Petrichor: A Virtual Reality Theatre Experience are now on sale!

What is Petrichor: A Virtual Reality Theatre Experience about?

Welcome to Petrichor, a whole new, dystopian universe that is beckoning to you. Thousands of people like you applied, but YOU are the chosen one! Now's the time for a new beginning and to become an integral part of this machine!

Audiences of Petrichor will step into a virtual world of intricate design. Every moment in Petrichor is monochromatic, controlled, and muted and calling on you to change it. Nothing bad happens here. But nothing good or exciting happens either. Pain and suffering have replaced the pleasant joys of life and it's up to you to make things right and restore balance to society.

When an unlikely duo cross paths by chance, they get a teaser of what life could be like if they were to take charge of the world's destiny. Connected by a shared goal to bring down the machine, the pair begin to develop an elaborate plan that will tear this mundane world to pieces. Every step, every decision, every thought, and every breath is questioned. Does a better world truly exist on the other side of the fence?

Petrichor online VR viewing experience: how does it work?

Tickets to view Petrichor are digital and will give you full access to this unforgettable online experience from anywhere with internet access. All you need is your own headphones, but preferably your own VR headset in order to fully enjoy the experience, plus a computer and access to the web. A week before the show's run, you will receive an email with a link to enter the world of Petrichor. The link will be valid between 9am on 7 December 2020 until the stroke of midnight on 14 December 2020 (11.59pm on 13 December).

The masterminds behind Petrichor, presented by Theatre Royal Stratford East

Ben Walden, Jess Williams, and Jonnie Riordan are the brains behind Petrichor, having created this unique theatrical experience to keep theatregoers entertained, even whilst at home. The show is produced by MATCHBOX and ThickSkin and is supported by Backstage Trust, Arts Council England, Waterside Arts & Creative Industries Trafford, and November Productions. The virtual reality show was developed with support from Glasgow Life, Tron Theatre, and Lawrence Batley Theatre.

*Please Note: Tickets are for the online version only and NOT for the LIVE, in-person production.