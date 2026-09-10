Nick Mohammed will play the Host in The Traitors stage show

British actor and comedian, Nick Mohammed, or also known by his comedic alter ego Mr. Swallow is taking to the West End stage as the host of The Traitors Stage Show.

Nick Mohammed is no stranger to the BBC’s mind game of wits and deception, he competed in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors as a faithful, alongside stars Alan Carr, Paloma Faith, Kate Garraway, Clare Balding, Celia Imrie, Joe Wilkinson and more. Though he reached the final, he was outwitted by the cunning Carr, who won the series.