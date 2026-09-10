Nick Mohammed will play the Host in The Traitors stage show
Published on 10 September 2026
Summary
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Nick Mohammed will host The Traitors stage show in the West End.
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The Ted Lasso star previously appeared on The Celebrity Traitors, reaching the final.
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Previews start 11 May 2027, opening 8 June at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.
British actor and comedian, Nick Mohammed, or also known by his comedic alter ego Mr. Swallow is taking to the West End stage as the host of The Traitors Stage Show.
Nick Mohammed is no stranger to the BBC’s mind game of wits and deception, he competed in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors as a faithful, alongside stars Alan Carr, Paloma Faith, Kate Garraway, Clare Balding, Celia Imrie, Joe Wilkinson and more. Though he reached the final, he was outwitted by the cunning Carr, who won the series.
Mohammed is also known for his role in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso, as the character Nathan. We look forward to seeing the comedic timing he will bring to the staged adaptation, along with perhaps heavy foundation, liner and an oversized turtleneck. **
The Traitors - Acts of Betrayal begins previews from 11th May 2027, with opening night on 8th June 2027 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.