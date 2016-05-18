Nigel Lindsay to join Guys and Dolls cast for limited period as Nathan Detroit May 18, 2016 | By Posted on| By James Astles Guys and Dolls today announced Nigel Lindsay will be joining the West End cast for a limited time at the Phoenix Theatre to play the part of Nathan Detroit from Thursday 26 May until Sunday 26 June 2016.

Nigel will be taking over from Richard Kind who will play his final performance of Nathan Detroit on Sunday 22 May 2016.

Nigel Lindsay has enjoyed a fruitful career on both stage and screen, including playing Nathan Detroit in the 2015 West End production. Other theatre credits include: Bull (Young Vic); Speed-The-Plow (Playhouse Theatre); A Small Family Business (National Theatre); Richard II (RSC); The Same Deep Water As Me (Donmar Warehouse); Shrek The Musical Olivier Award Nomination for Best Actor In A Musical, Whatsonstage Awards Nomination for Best Actor In A Musical (Dreamworks/Theatre Royal, Drury Lane);

Broken Glass Whatsonstage Awards Winner Best Supporting Actor (Tricycle Theatre); Sucker Punch (Royal Court Theatre); Under The Blue Sky (Duke of Yorks Theatre); The Homecoming (Almeida Theatre); Awake and Sing Best Supporting Actor Nomination Whatsonstage Awards (Almeida Theatre); Guys and Dolls (Piccadilly Theatre), amongst others.

Television credits include: Victoria (Mammoth Screen/ITV); Death in Paradise Series 5 (BBC); You, Me and the Apocalypse (Working Title/NBC Universal/Sky 1); Foyle’s War [Series 9] (ITV); The Tunnel (Kudos/Sky); The Fear (Channel 4); George Gently Series 6 (BBC); Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge (Baby Cow/Fosters Funnies); Spooks Series 9 (Kudos/BBC); Silent Witness (BBC); Waking The Dead (BBC); Rome (HBO/BBC); Jam and Jerusalem (BBC); The Bill (Talkback Thames); Dressing For Breakfast Series 1-3 (Channel 4). Film credits include: Access All Areas (Camden Film Co.); Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa (Baby Cow Films); Four Lions Best British Comedy Performance in Film Nomination, British Comedy Awards (Warp Films/Film4); First Night (Stephen Evans/SC Films); Scoop (WASP); Mike Bassett: England Manager (Hallmark); On a Clear Day (In Film Productions) and ROGUE TRADER (Granada Film).

Guys and Dolls cast includes Samantha Spiro as Miss Adelaide, Oliver Tompsett as Sky Masterson, Siubhan Harrison as Sarah Brown, Gavin Spokes as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Billy Boyle as Arvide and Jason Pennycooke as Benny.

The show is booking until 30th October 2016 at the Phoenix Theatre.