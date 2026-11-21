Nine Night at Kiln Theatre Review: A riot of laughter, love, grief and Jamaican family life
Published on 21 November 2026
Summary
- A riotously funny, heartfelt celebration of Jamaican culture, family, grief and tradition.
- Llewella Gideon is an absolute scene-stealer as Auntie Maggie, delivering outrageous one-liners, simmering family tensions and gloriously unfiltered comedy.
- A brilliant revival of Natasha Gordon’s Nine Night, playing at the Kiln Theatre until 9 January 2027.
I went into Nine Night at Kiln Theatre already hugely excited. With a longstanding love of Jamaican culture, I was more than ready to be swept away in a sea of patois, tradition, superstition and larger-than-life characters. It absolutely delivered. Natasha Gordon’s Olivier-nominated play is a brilliantly funny, moving and gloriously chaotic celebration of family, and I was completely invested from beginning to end.
Centred around the Nine Night wake following the death of Gloria, the play brings together a family whose grief is complicated by decades of unresolved resentment, old wounds, competing loyalties and secrets that refuse to stay buried. What unfolds is a wonderfully combustible mix of mourning, mayhem and laughter, as the family attempts to honour Gloria while navigating the fact that, well, they don't particularly agree on anything.
Auntie Maggie is an absolute legend. A force of nature, armed with bush remedies, religious conviction and an opinion on absolutely everything, she is responsible for some of the production's biggest laughs. Fiercely protective of Jamaican traditions and determined that her cousin Gloria gets the send-off she deserves, she is equally capable of declaring "we don't burn our people" when cremation is mentioned, admonishing everyone for taking the Lord's name in vain because "He busy enough", and insisting a nine-month-old baby is practically begging for chicken. But perhaps my favourite moment comes when, after dutifully keeping the Nine Night celebrations going, she announces she's got to get home to watch EastEnders as there’s "a lot a gwaan down at the Old Vic tonight!" and it's such a wonderfully unexpected moment, capturing the play's brilliant balancing act between proudly holding onto cultural traditions while embracing the everyday rhythms of British life.
But Maggie's comedy comes with a delicious undercurrent of tension, particularly where her husband Uncle Vince and the now-deceased Gloria are concerned. There's a suggestion of history between the pair that Maggie is clearly not oblivious to, and her barbed remarks about Vince's desire to write a poem for Gloria's funeral – "Okay, Mr Shakespeare" – feel deliciously loaded. The same goes for her commentary on Gloria's final send-off, from the horse and carriage to the state of her weave, lest she go frightening Jesus. There's something wonderfully bitchy, playful and pointed about Maggie's insistence on having the last word, as though even in death Gloria is still managing to get under her skin. Llewella Gideon is an absolute delight, giving Maggie all the comic timing and character she deserves, while hinting at the hurt, jealousy and history beneath the surface.
But beneath the hilarity, this is a family with plenty to work through. The wake becomes a pressure cooker, forcing long-buried tensions to the surface. Lorraine has sacrificed so much caring for her mother, while her half-sister Trudy's arrival from Jamaica brings the pain of being left behind decades earlier into sharp focus. Her resentment is palpable, and the play explores the complicated legacy of migration, separation and the hurt that can be carried across generations. Gloria may be gone, but her absence fills every corner of the jazzily-wallpapered room.
Gloria's son Robert is another fascinating character, his relentless drive for success and obsession with money masking deeper insecurities and the scars of racism. His white wife, Sophie, is secretly pregnant at 45, while Robert seems reluctant to embrace the prospect of fatherhood. Is it simply the fear of another responsibility, or is there something deeper; a concern that his child might inherit the racism he has experienced himself?
Trudy's arrival from Jamaica brings some brilliantly cheeky moments, too, as she needles Robert about his relationship with Sophie, jokingly questioning whether he's afraid of the touch of a black woman. Her gift-giving is equally priceless: while the rest of the family receive rum, fresh fruit and handmade clothes, Sophie is presented with a necklace made by a blind woman from Trudy's village. "Glad you like it," she tells her, with just enough mischief to leave you wondering whether the compliment comes with a little sting. It's this wonderfully unfiltered way of speaking, commenting on someone's weight, declaring them to be looking prosperous, taking the piss without ceremony, that I absolutely loved. Nobody is tiptoeing around anybody, and the comedy comes from that glorious Jamaican brazenness, the affection, the shade and the sheer refusal to sugar-coat a thing.
What I loved most was the way the traditions themselves become part of the drama. The food, the superstitions, the arguments over Gloria's send-off, the rearranging of furniture (to confuse the spirit and encourage it to move on) and the determination to ensure her spirit can leave properly on the ninth night. These aren't simply eccentricities to laugh at; they are expressions of love, identity and the importance of doing right by the dead. The play captures the extraordinary way grief can bring people together while simultaneously making them want to throttle one another!
It made me think of my own very large, very loud Irish family. Funerals and wakes have a remarkable ability to connect you, where stories, food, opinions, simmering sibling bitterness and affection all collide. Everyone is in everyone's business, and there is absolutely no keeping anything quiet. There is something wonderfully universal about that, and I loved seeing those parallels while still being immersed in a culture with its own distinct traditions and rhythms.
Amit Sharma's production is a joy, balancing the outrageous comedy with moments of genuine tenderness and heartbreak. The cast is superb, with Dani Moseley bringing a that I-need-to-make-everything-perfect-or-I’m-going-to-break-apart-with-grief desperation to Lorraine, Estella Daniels giving Trudy plenty of fire, Javone Prince capturing Robert's restless ambition, and Gary McDonald bringing sweet comedic warmth to Uncle Vincent.
Nine Night is funny, moving, gloriously unfiltered and full of heart. It reminds us that family is rarely straightforward, grief doesn't follow a tidy script, and sometimes the best way to honour someone is to gather together, eat, argue, laugh, tell stories and keep going.
Shake up the dust and rise up! A brilliant production, and a must see at the Kiln Theatre before it ends on 9 January 2027. Book your Nine Night tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.