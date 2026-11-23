Following its summer season at the London Coliseum, Now You See Me Live is returning to London for an extended residency at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, with performances running from 12 February to 5 September 2027.

Inspired by Lionsgate's hit film franchise, the spectacular live production combines mind-bending illusions, death-defying escapes, cutting-edge technology and astonishing feats of magic in a theatrical experience where nothing is quite as it seems.

The newly announced cast features four world-class illusionists: British magician and mind reader Natasha Lamb, one half of Las Vegas duo The Conjurors; Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist James More; Canadian illusionist and escape artist Darcy Oake; and award-winning magician and storyteller Matthew Pomeroy, the other half of The Conjurors.