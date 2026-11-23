Now You See Me Live Announces Return to London and 2027 Cast
Published on 23 November 2026
Summary
- Now You See Me Live returns to London for an extended residency following its successful summer season at the London Coliseum.
- The spectacular live magic show will play Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12 February to 5 September 2027.
- Tickets are on sale now for the production, which features a cast of four world-class illusionists.
Following its summer season at the London Coliseum, Now You See Me Live is returning to London for an extended residency at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, with performances running from 12 February to 5 September 2027.
Inspired by Lionsgate's hit film franchise, the spectacular live production combines mind-bending illusions, death-defying escapes, cutting-edge technology and astonishing feats of magic in a theatrical experience where nothing is quite as it seems.
The newly announced cast features four world-class illusionists: British magician and mind reader Natasha Lamb, one half of Las Vegas duo The Conjurors; Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist James More; Canadian illusionist and escape artist Darcy Oake; and award-winning magician and storyteller Matthew Pomeroy, the other half of The Conjurors.
What is Now You See Me Live about?
Bringing the magic of the blockbuster films to the stage, Now You See Me Live delivers a world of illusion, mystery and spectacular deception. Expect extraordinary tricks, incredible escapes and jaw-dropping moments as the illusionists blur the lines between reality and fantasy.
How can I buy tickets to Now You See Me Live?
Tickets for Now You See Me Live at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre are available to book now through our website.
By Hay Brunsdon
I started working in the West End theatre industry in 2012 and have over 15 years of writing and editorial experience. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.