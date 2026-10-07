Casting Announced for the West End transfer of One Day The Musical

One Day The Musical has announced their full cast for the West End transfer. Based on the global bestselling novel by David Nicholl , the story follows Emma and Dexter for one day of each year watching their relationship blossom and sometimes further apart.

Jamie Muscato (Cabaret, Heathers, Great Gatsby) and Sharon Rose (Sylvia, Hamilton, Sister Act) return to the lead roles after the short run of the show in Edinburgh. Joining them will be Dan Buckley as Ian, Ross Dawes as Mr Godalming, Christopher Dickins as Stephen Mayhew, Kelly Hampson as Sylvie, Jennifer Louise Jones as Miffy, Romona Lewis-Malley as Tilly, Jasmine and Sonia are will be played by Bonnie Harper, Esmae Kevany, Hannah McIntyre and Ava-Rae Timewell.

Completing the cast is Vanessa Fisher, Rosalía Morales, Ewan Murphy and Tom Mussell.

One Day The Musical is coming to the Garrick Theatre from 17th November 2026 until 14th March 2027. Every day matters, so get your tickets today.