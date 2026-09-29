Paddington The Musical Reveals New Cast for Second Year

Abbie Purvis and Hassan Taj will alternate the role of Paddington

New cast announced for Paddington The Musical’s second year at the Savoy Theatre

Paddington The Musical has announced a brand-new company ahead of its second year at the Savoy Theatre.

The Olivier Award-winning musical, based on Michael Bond’s beloved A Bear Called Paddington and the Paddington film, features music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, a book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard. The production is currently booking at the Savoy Theatre until 13 February 2028.

Abbie Purvis and Hassan Taj will alternate the role of Paddington on stage, with Sonny Monaghan as Young Man/Paddington, providing the character’s voice and remote puppetry.

The new company also includes Cassidy Janson as Millicent Clyde, Marc Pickering as Mr Curry, Samantha Bingley as Lady Sloane, Tarinn Callender as Grant, Haydn Oakley as Mr Brown, Sandra Marvin as Tanya and Charlotte Wakefield as Mrs Brown.

Teddy Kempner and Linzi Hateley return as Mr Gruber and Mrs Bird respectively, while Alex Crandon joins as Hank the Pigeon.

The company also includes Poppy Houghton, Francesca Ratcliffe, Eddison Burch, Shayne Maphosa, Charlie Dean, Arlo Drage, Oliver Goodman and Finn Leonard, alongside an ensemble of Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Sarah Benbelaid, Millie Gubby, Helen Gulston, Daisy Hanna, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Kwame Kandekore, Sam Lathwood, Andilé Mabhena, Kate Parr, Billy Roberts, Hugo Rolland, Eugene Shire, Vicki Lee Taylor and Kevin Tristan. Freya Rose will serve as Standby Paddington on-stage performer.

The new company begins performances on 28 October 2026.

Book your Paddington The Musical tickets today.