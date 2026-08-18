Paddington The Musical Swing Makes West End Theatre History After Learning One Of The Lead Roles In Just Four Hours
Published on 18 August 2026
Summary
- Rose O’Reilly made West End theatre history after stepping into Paddington The Musical’s Millicent Clyde with just four hours to prepare.
- The swing wasn’t even a cover for the role, learning every line, song and movement before taking to the stage.
- Producer Sonia Friedman praised Rose for “quite literally” saving the show in front of 1,100 audience members.
Paddington The Musical swing and ensemble member Rose O’Reilly has made West End theatre history after stepping into the role of leading antagonist Millicent Clyde with just four hours to prepare.
O’Reilly, who is making her West End debut as a swing in the production at the Savoy Theatre, was not even a cover for Millicent Clyde. With principal actress Victoria Hamilton-Barritt away and all three designated covers unavailable, Rose volunteered to step into the role and learnt the entire part in a single afternoon.
That meant learning every line, musical number, movement and the character’s complete arc before performing the role that same evening, completely off-book.
The extraordinary achievement has shone a spotlight on the vital role played by swings and understudies across the West End, whose ability to step up at a moment’s notice can quite literally be the difference between a performance going ahead or being cancelled.
Before the evening performance, producer Sonia Friedman took to the stage at the Savoy Theatre to personally recognise Rose and introduce her to the audience. The company later presented her with flowers during the curtain call.
Friedman and fellow producer Eliza Lumley said:
“We are beyond grateful to Rose who, when it became clear that we might have to cancel last night’s performance, extraordinarily volunteered to step into Millicent Clyde’s shoes.
“With Victoria Hamilton-Barritt on holiday abroad and, for various reasons, all three of our Millicent covers unable to perform, Rose – who was not a cover for Millicent – had just four hours yesterday afternoon to learn the entire role. She then went on completely off-book, knowing every word, every musical note, every move, and the complete character arc. What she achieved was quite simply astonishing.
“It was also an extraordinary company effort – fellow cast members, our music department, associate creatives, stage management, wardrobe, wigs, crew, sound and the SFP team all pulled together to support her and make sure the performance could go ahead.
“Rose quite literally saved the show and, in doing so, gave 1,100 people a performance they will never forget. It was one of those very rare nights in the theatre when everyone in the building knew they were witnessing something truly special.”
Following the performance, Rose shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, thanking the company and the performers who had supported her through the extraordinary night:
“The craziest 24 hours of my life, there are no words to describe how I am feeling right now. I am so overwhelmed by all the love and support I have received it means the absolute world to me. Playing a role like Millicent Clyde is something I have dreamed of for as long as I can remember and every night when I witness @victoriahamiltonbarritt or (@jaxhughes1903 @aimeelynfisher @kellianna_j the amazing women who cover the role) I am just in awe of their brilliance and I look up to these incredible women everyday who have taught me so much.
Thank you to the producers @sfpofficial and the creative team for believing in me and for even considering me to take on this role. A massive massive thank you so @ericastubbs , @tobymurray_ and @shauna_kimberley who dropped everything to get to the theatre and start rehearsals. I genuinely could not have done this without them, they never left my side throughout the whole night.
To the company of Paddington the musical… where do I begin. There are no words for how grateful I am for you all. The cast, the stage managers, the band, musical directors, the dressers, wham, everyone in that building last night held me up. I have never felt such encouragement and love. The company filled me with the bravery and self belief I needed to step on that stage. I will never ever forget everything you have all done for me. Thank you to my extraordinary agent who goes above and beyond for me @amyannalisamcg @collectiveagts , I also could not have done this without your support. And finally, to my gorgeous family who by chance just happened to be in the country on the night (with tickets already for the show to see me in the ensemble😂🥹) having you all there in the audience just felt too good to be true. To my mom and dad, none of this would be possible without you, thank you for everything.
Dreams really do come true.
Thank you Millie Clyde, it was an honour💚”
Stories like Rose’s offer a powerful reminder of just how extraordinary the work of West End swings and understudies can be. Often waiting in the wings and preparing for every eventuality, they are the performers who can step into the spotlight when a production needs them most — sometimes with only hours to prepare.
Paddington The Musical features music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, a book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard, and is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, STUDIOCANAL and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.
Book your Paddington The Musical tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.