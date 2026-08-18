Paddington The Musical Swing Makes West End Theatre History After Learning One Of The Lead Roles In Just Four Hours

The swing wasn’t even a cover for the role, learning every line, song and movement before taking to the stage.

Paddington The Musical swing and ensemble member Rose O’Reilly has made West End theatre history after stepping into the role of leading antagonist Millicent Clyde with just four hours to prepare.

O’Reilly, who is making her West End debut as a swing in the production at the Savoy Theatre, was not even a cover for Millicent Clyde. With principal actress Victoria Hamilton-Barritt away and all three designated covers unavailable, Rose volunteered to step into the role and learnt the entire part in a single afternoon.

That meant learning every line, musical number, movement and the character’s complete arc before performing the role that same evening, completely off-book.

The extraordinary achievement has shone a spotlight on the vital role played by swings and understudies across the West End, whose ability to step up at a moment’s notice can quite literally be the difference between a performance going ahead or being cancelled.

Before the evening performance, producer Sonia Friedman took to the stage at the Savoy Theatre to personally recognise Rose and introduce her to the audience. The company later presented her with flowers during the curtain call.

Friedman and fellow producer Eliza Lumley said:

“We are beyond grateful to Rose who, when it became clear that we might have to cancel last night’s performance, extraordinarily volunteered to step into Millicent Clyde’s shoes.

“With Victoria Hamilton-Barritt on holiday abroad and, for various reasons, all three of our Millicent covers unable to perform, Rose – who was not a cover for Millicent – had just four hours yesterday afternoon to learn the entire role. She then went on completely off-book, knowing every word, every musical note, every move, and the complete character arc. What she achieved was quite simply astonishing.

“It was also an extraordinary company effort – fellow cast members, our music department, associate creatives, stage management, wardrobe, wigs, crew, sound and the SFP team all pulled together to support her and make sure the performance could go ahead.

“Rose quite literally saved the show and, in doing so, gave 1,100 people a performance they will never forget. It was one of those very rare nights in the theatre when everyone in the building knew they were witnessing something truly special.”