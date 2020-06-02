Peter Pan musical starring Christopher Walken and Allison Williams to be streamed on YouTube for free Jun 2, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Peter Pan Live to be the next instalment in Andrew Lloyd Webber's YouTube series "The Shows Must Go On", it has been confirmed. The musical stars Christopher Walken (Hairspray, Antz, Sleepy Hollow, Batman Returns) as Captain Hook and Allison Williams (HBO's Girls, Netflix's The Perfection) as the eponymous hero of Neverland. Williams is perhaps best known for starring opposite Lena Dunham in HBO's next-generation Sex and the City-esque series Girls. She later made a successful crossover onto the big screen in 2017's Get Out, a racially-charged horror flick that is set to run at The Drive In cinema in London at the Troubadour Meridian Water for one night only this summer. Williams' role as Peter Pan follows on the longstanding tradition of casting females to portray the pubescent and arguably effeminate titular character who never grows up.

Peter Pan Live to be streamed for free on YouTube from 5 June

It has just been announced that Peter Pan Live with Allison Williams and Christopher Walken will be screened for free on YouTube beginning on 6 June 2020 for just 48 hours.

The 2014 televised production based on the hit 1954 Broadway musical of the same name features music by Moose Charlap and lyrics by Adolph Green, Betty Comden, and Carolyn Leigh. Besides reviving the tradition of casting a female into the male role of Peter Pan, the 2014 production is also noteworthy for having restored an original song that never made the cut before the show's big premiere on Broadway.

The show stars Allison Williams as Peter Pan, Christopher Walken as Captain Hook, Taylor Louderman as Wendy, Kelli O'Hara as Mrs Darling, Christian Borle as Mr Smee and Minnie Driver acting as the Narrator.

The video will be made available all over the globe except for in Latin America and Asia due to copyright reasons.



Don't miss the London drive-in screening of Get Out starring Allison Williams this July!

The Get Out film is a critically acclaimed tour de force that has managed to rake in a total of 88 awards out of 218 award nominations, including a win for Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Academy Awards and an MTV Movie Award nomination for Allison Williams for Best Villain.

Following a triumphant premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017, Get Out eventually went on to gross $250 million in box office receipts worldwide on just a $4.5 million budget, making it an overwhelming commercial success that is not typical for a horror film.

The movie is set to run at the completely contact-free London Drive In cinema on 5 July along with a number of other major blockbusters.