Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Plans for Come From Away film has been announced!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Theatreland may remain dark but good news comes in the form of the revealed plans of Entertainment One bringing a filmed version of the Broadway production of Come From Away to us at home. The filmed version will be recorded at New York’s Gerald Schoenfield Theatre, in the same style as they filmed Hamilton.

    Plans for Come From Away film has been announced!
    Plans have been announced for a filmed live version of Come From Away musical!

    Come From Away Live Filmed Version

    Entertainment One has set out to produce a live stage recording of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away. The company plan to film the Broadway production at the Gerald Schoenfield Theatre in May 2021 with the aim of the film being released in September 2021. According to Variety, the film will feature cast members from the Broadway production. Casting is yet to be announced.

    What do we know about the Come From Away film?

    The live filmed version of Come From Away will be directed by the musicals own director, Tony winner Christopher Ashley. Entertainment One are financing and producing the project, after acquiring the rights to the show in 2017. Stage production and general management will be provided by Alchemy Production Group. The live taping will be done by RadicalMedia, who also filmed the Hamilton film.

    What is the Come From Away Musical about?

    On September 11, 2001, 38 planes had to make unexpected landings in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. Come From Away tells the story of what happened when the residents of this small community struggle to accommodate nearly 7,000 passengers as they and the world are reeling in the days following 9/11. Many of the characters are based on real-life passengers, including Nick and Diane Marson, a Brit and an American who fell in love in real life following the disaster.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Les Miserables - Show Tile

    What theatre fans can look forward to this February!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Theatre fans are without a doubt missing the unique experience of live theatre but whilst that isn’t possible r... Read more

    Dear Evan Hansen film announces release date!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Today is going to be a good day and here’s why: we have a release date for the Dear Evan Hansen film! The adapt... Read more

    First Look: Trafalgar Entertainment release new designs for Theatre Royal Sydney

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    London-based, leading global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment, operators of Australia’s Theat... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies