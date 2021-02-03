Plans for Come From Away film has been announced! Feb 3, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Theatreland may remain dark but good news comes in the form of the revealed plans of Entertainment One bringing a filmed version of the Broadway production of Come From Away to us at home. The filmed version will be recorded at New York’s Gerald Schoenfield Theatre, in the same style as they filmed Hamilton.

Plans have been announced for a filmed live version of Come From Away musical!

Come From Away Live Filmed Version

Entertainment One has set out to produce a live stage recording of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away. The company plan to film the Broadway production at the Gerald Schoenfield Theatre in May 2021 with the aim of the film being released in September 2021. According to Variety, the film will feature cast members from the Broadway production. Casting is yet to be announced.

What do we know about the Come From Away film?

The live filmed version of Come From Away will be directed by the musicals own director, Tony winner Christopher Ashley. Entertainment One are financing and producing the project, after acquiring the rights to the show in 2017. Stage production and general management will be provided by Alchemy Production Group. The live taping will be done by RadicalMedia, who also filmed the Hamilton film.

What is the Come From Away Musical about?

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes had to make unexpected landings in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. Come From Away tells the story of what happened when the residents of this small community struggle to accommodate nearly 7,000 passengers as they and the world are reeling in the days following 9/11. Many of the characters are based on real-life passengers, including Nick and Diane Marson, a Brit and an American who fell in love in real life following the disaster.