Playhouse Theatre Good David Tennant FAQ

David Tennant is making his long-awaited return to the West End stage this autumn! The new Playhouse Theatre production of Good, regarded as C P Taylor's magnum opus, is set to open on 6 October 2020. Here are your top 15 frequently asked questions about the Good play answered.

David Tennant returns to London Theatreland this October in Holocaust-themed play Good, which comes as 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Good is a full-length play written in two acts by Scottish playwright Cecil Philip Taylor. It is regarded as a definitive piece in English-language theatre on the Holocaust and explores the causes rather than the consequences of Nazism and genocide. The title of the play is in itself a commentary on how such an ordinary "good" man whose best friend is Jewish can become so absorbed in the hateful rhetoric of the Third Reich that he forgets what it means to be a decent person. The line between seduction and morality becomes blurred in this dark and daring piece, now set to star Doctor Who's David Tennant.

The upcoming revival of C P Taylor's play Good at the Playhouse Theatre in London stars Scottish actor David Tennant as John Halder. He is joined by Fenella Woolgar as Helen and Elliot Levey as John's Jewish friend Maurice. Further casting has yet to be announced for the remaining roles. Good C P Taylor play characters also include Halder's Sister and Mother, Anne, Bok, Bouller, Clerk, Dispatch Rider, Doctor, Eichmann, Elisabeth, Freddie, Hess, Hitler, and Officer.

Good starring David Tennant opens on 6 October 2020 and is running until 19 December 2020.

Built in the Victorian style, London's Playhouse Theatre has a seating capacity of 786 and boasts a Franco-Venetian auditorium. The best seats are considered to be the central seating in The Stalls. You can also get lower-priced seating without sacrificing good views in the Dress Circle.

C P Taylor's play Good has been revived multiple times and never fails to impress both audiences and critics alike, often earning four- and five-star reviews all across the board. The thought-provoking piece famously earned two awards for the show's original actor Alan Howard, including the Plays and Players and Evening Standard Awards for Best Actor.

The 2020 Playhouse Theatre production of Good is directed by Dominic Cooke and features design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting design by Paule Constable, musical direction by Nigel Lilley, and sound design by Paul Arditti.

Good received its world premiere on 9 September 1981 at the Donmar Warehouse in London. The premiere production was directed by Howard Davies and starred Alan Howard as Hadler and Timothy Waker as Maurice.

Aside from its premiere production at the Donmar Warehouse in Covent Garden, C P Taylor's play Good has also seen revival productions at the Havant Arts Centre (1986), the North Wall Arts Centre (2008), the Hilberry Theater (2010), the Royal Exchange Theatre (2011), the Everyman Theatre (2011), and the Burning Coal Theatre Company (2013). The play was also adapted into a film (2008) directed by Vicente Amorim and starring Viggo Mortensen as John Halder. The upcoming production at the Playhouse will mark the first major revival at a time when we commemorate 75 years since the end of World War II.

David Tennant has frequently tread the boards and was a prominent theatre actor before his big break onto the television and movie scenes. Past stage credits of his include the West End premiere of Don Juan in Soho (2017), Richard II (2013-14, 16, RSC at The Barbican), The Pillowman (2003, National Theatre), The Comedy of Errors (2000, RSC), King Lear (1999, Royal Exchange Theatre), The Herbal Bed (1996, RSC), The General From America (1996, RSC), and As You Like It (1996, RSC).

Cecil Philip Taylor's plays include Happy Days Are Here Again (1965), Bread and Butter (1966), Lies about Vietnam (1969), The Black and White Minstrels (1972), Next Year in Tel Aviv (1973), Schippel (1974), Gynt (1975), Walter (1975), Withdrawal Symptoms (1978), Some Enchanted Evening (1977), Bandits (1977), Operation Elvis (1978), And a Nightingale Sang (1978), The Saints Go Marching In (1980; later entitled Bring Me Sunshine, Bring Me Smiles), The Peter Pan Man (1978), and his most famous play Good (1981), which premiered the same year that he died.

So far, the only production at the Playhouse Theatre that has been officially postponed is The Seagull with Emilia Clarke. The highly anticipated Good play revival with David Tennant is still expected to run this autumn as planned with tickets still on sale now!

Good is a two-act play. The runtime for the Playhouse Theatre production has yet to be confirmed.