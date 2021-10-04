Prima Facie tickets starring Jodie Comer now on sale!

Posted on 4 October 2021

Jodie Comer has made quite a name for herself over the recent years with stand out roles in amazing television shows like Killing Eve, Doctor Foster, Thirteen and The White Princess. Next spring she is set to make her West End debut in Prima Facie at the Harold Pinter Theatre and tickets are now on sale through London Theatre Direct.

Prima Facie is an award-winning one-hander from Australian playwright Suzie Miller. The show focuses on tough, in-it-to-win-it barrister Tess. She has worked her way up from the bottom and made a name for herself doing whatever it takes to win, no matter who the client.

When Tess finds herself on the other side of the bar she has to confront and stay strong in the face of the very system she has used against others in the past.

The West End debut of Jodie Comer is highly anticipated after her Emmy and BAFTA-winning small screen performances. Prior to her West End stage debut, Comer is set to star alongside Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck in Ridley Scott’s period drama The Last Duel. She will be reunited with the director once more to play opposite Joaquin Phoenix as Bonaparte’s paramour Josephine in Kitbag.

Making its UK premiere at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited 9-week run from 15 April 2022 Prime Facie tickets are expected to be in extremely high demand.