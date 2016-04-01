Important Notice

News Production Shots: Sunset Boulevard Starring Glenn Close

Posted on | By Jacob Porteous

Don't miss these stunning production shots for Sunset Boulevard! (photo credit: Richard Hubert Smith)

Glenn Close, in her West End debut, reprises her Tony-Award winning role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at the ENO.

In addition to Glenn Close, the cast also features Michael Xavier (Joe Gillis), Siobhan Dillon (Betty Shaefer) and Fred Johanson (Max Von Mayerling), Anna Woodside (Hedda Hopper), Emily Bull (Hedy Lamarr), Julian Forsyth (Cecil B DeMille), Mark Goldthorp (Sheldrake), Fenton Gray (Manfred), Haydn Oakley (Artie Green), and James Paterson (Jonesy). The company also includes Carly Anderson, Michelle Bishop, Jacob Chapman, Nadeem Crowe, Cornelia Farnsworth, Ria Jones, Katie Kerr, Aaron Lee Lambert, Matthew McKenna, Jo Morris, Tanya Robb, Ashley Robinson, Vicki Lee Taylor, Gary Tushaw, Adam Vaughan, and Stuart Winter.

 

You can find the full set of Sunset Boulevard production shots on London Theatre Direct's facebook page. Don't forget to like and follow!

Lonny Price (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) returns to the London Coliseum to direct the strictly limited run of 43 performances from 1 April, 2016. Sunset Boulevard tickets are on sale now!

