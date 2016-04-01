Production Shots: Sunset Boulevard Starring Glenn Close

Don't miss these stunning production shots for Sunset Boulevard! (photo credit: Richard Hubert Smith)

Glenn Close, in her West End debut, reprises her Tony-Award winning role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at the ENO.

In addition to Glenn Close, the cast also features Michael Xavier (Joe Gillis), Siobhan Dillon (Betty Shaefer) and Fred Johanson (Max Von Mayerling), Anna Woodside (Hedda Hopper), Emily Bull (Hedy Lamarr), Julian Forsyth (Cecil B DeMille), Mark Goldthorp (Sheldrake), Fenton Gray (Manfred), Haydn Oakley (Artie Green), and James Paterson (Jonesy). The company also includes Carly Anderson, Michelle Bishop, Jacob Chapman, Nadeem Crowe, Cornelia Farnsworth, Ria Jones, Katie Kerr, Aaron Lee Lambert, Matthew McKenna, Jo Morris, Tanya Robb, Ashley Robinson, Vicki Lee Taylor, Gary Tushaw, Adam Vaughan, and Stuart Winter.