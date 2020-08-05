Qdos postpones pantomimes in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Belfast Aug 5, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Aug 11, 2020) The 2020 Christmas panto season just won't be the same. A number of productions have already cancelled their dates this year as Qdos continues its consultations.

First Qdos 2020 cancellations announced

A variety of Qdos pantomime shows have cancelled their 2020 dates and postponed to 2021. Qdos Entertainment announced earlier this week that it would begin postponement consultations after the UK Government unsurprisingly failed to meet their deadline of 3 August. Oliver Dowden recently announced that it probably wouldn't be until November that theatre will know when performances without social distancing can recommence.

Edinburgh King Theatre's last pantomime?

So far seven pantomimes produced by Qdos have been postponed to next year, including Sleeping Beauty at Edinburgh's King Theatre, which will now run from 27 November 2021 until; 16 January 2022 with Andy Gray, Allan Stewart, Jordan Young, and Grant Stott confirmed to reprise their roles. It will be the venue's last staged panto before it undergoes major renovations in the summer of 2022.

The owner of the King Theatre, Capital Theatres, receives 30 per cent of its annual income from festive pantomime productions. Chief Executive Fiona Gibson stated: "There are only three occasions in its 114 year history that a King's panto has not taken place, the last time being 1968 ….so 2020 will be another landmark moment for all the wrong reasons!"

His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen has also rescheduled its production Beauty and the Beast, which will now run from 4 December 2021 to 9 January 2022, while the Grand Opera House in Belfast has also moved Goldilocks and the Three Bears to 27 November 2021 - 9 January 2022.

View a rolling list of rescheduled Qdos pantos below.

Rescheduled Qdos pantomime productions

Beauty and the Beast - Aberdeen (His Majesty's Theatre)*

*Rescheduled to Sat 4 Dec 2021 - Sun 9 Jan 2022



Goldilocks and the Three Bears - Belfast (Grand Opera House)*, Birmingham (Hippodrome)*

*Rescheduled to Sat 27 Nov 2021 - Sun 9 Jan 2022

*Rescheduled to Sat 18 Dec 2021 - Sun 30 Jan 2022



Sleeping Beauty - Bradford (Alhambra Theatre), Bromley (Churchill Theatre), Crewe (Lyceum Theatre), Edinburgh (King's Theatre)* , High Wycombe (Wycombe Swan)

*Rescheduled to Sat 27 Nov 2021 - Sun 16 Jan 2022



Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - Bristol (Hippodrome), Hull (Hull New Theatre)* , Swansea (Grand Theatre), Woking (New Victoria Theatre)

*Rescheduled to Sat 11 Dec 2021 - Sun 2 Jan 2022



Aladdin - Cardiff (New Theatre), Glasgow SEC (Scottish Event Campus Armadillo), Llandudno (Venue Cymru), Manchester (Opera House), Plymouth (Theatre Royal Plymouth)



Cinderella - Darlington (Hippodrome), Glasgow (King's Theatre), Richmond (Richmond Theatre), Southampton (Mayflower Theatre)* , Southend-on-Sea in Essex (Cliffs Pavillion), Stoke-on-Trent (Regent Theatre)

*Rescheduled to Fri 10 Dec 2021 - Sun 2 Jan 2022



Jack and the Beanstock - Dartford (Orchard Theatre), Hayes (Beck Theatre), Milton Keynes (Milton Keynes Theatre), Swindon (Wyvern Theatre)



Humpty Dumpty - Newcastle (Theatre Royal)



Dick Whittington - Northampton (Royal and Derngate), Wimbledon (New Wimbledon Theatre)



Robin Hood - Hastings (White Rock Theatre), Nottingham (Theatre Royal)*

*Rescheduled to Sat 4 Dec 2021 - Sun 9 Jan 2022

Dick Turpin Rides Again - York (Grand Opera House)



To be announced - London (Palladium)

