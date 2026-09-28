Rachel Zegler Announces London Concert Residency

Rachel Zegler – Live in London will see the Golden Globe and Olivier Award-winner take centre stage for her first residency, with musical supervision and arrangements by Adam Hoskins and production by Lambert Jackson.

Rachel Zegler is returning to London for a strictly limited concert residency at @sohoplace from 5 to 17 January 2027.

Best known to theatre audiences for her acclaimed performance as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s Evita, Zegler also starred as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She was last seen in London in her sold-out concert debut at the London Palladium and in the concert production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, where she played Cathy Hiatt.

The new residency will offer audiences the chance to experience Zegler’s vocals and stage presence up close. @sohoplace’s unique auditorium places every seat within six rows of the stage.

The run marks Zegler’s return to the West End following the huge response to her previous London appearances.