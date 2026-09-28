Rachel Zegler Announces London Concert Residency
Published on 28 September 2026
Summary
- Rachel Zegler is returning to London for her first concert residency
- The Golden Globe and Olivier Award-winner will perform at @sohoplace in January 2027
- The strictly limited run will give audiences a close-up experience of Zegler’s celebrated vocals
Rachel Zegler is returning to London for a strictly limited concert residency at @sohoplace from 5 to 17 January 2027.
Rachel Zegler – Live in London will see the Golden Globe and Olivier Award-winner take centre stage for her first residency, with musical supervision and arrangements by Adam Hoskins and production by Lambert Jackson.
Best known to theatre audiences for her acclaimed performance as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s Evita, Zegler also starred as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She was last seen in London in her sold-out concert debut at the London Palladium and in the concert production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, where she played Cathy Hiatt.
The new residency will offer audiences the chance to experience Zegler’s vocals and stage presence up close. @sohoplace’s unique auditorium places every seat within six rows of the stage.
The run marks Zegler’s return to the West End following the huge response to her previous London appearances.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.