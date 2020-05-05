Rags 2020 London cast recording to be released this month May 5, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A new cast album for Rags The Musical will be released this month featuring the 2020 Park Theatre cast. The revival production opened in January of this year for its London premiere and received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Theatre enthusiasts finally have something to look forward to amidst the COVID-19 crisis!

Rags The Musical Original London Cast Recording to be released in May!

The new Rags OCR album will be released in digital format on Friday, 15 May, to be followed by a physical release later this year. The album features Stephen Schwartz as executive producer and was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Joe and Nikki Davison at Auburn Jam Music. Nick Barstow served as music producer and orchestrator for the recording with Joe Bunker as musical director.

About Rags The Musical at the Park Theatre

The musical, which ran from 9 January until 8 February at the Park Theatre in London, features lyrics by Schwartz (Wicked), music by Charles Strouse (Annie), and a book written by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof) with a revised book by David Thompson.

Rags musical plot in a nutshell

Rags follows Russian-Jewish immigrant Rebecca and her son David who journey to America for a better life and to be reunited with their husband/father, Nathan. But when it seems Nathan has truly assimilated into American society and abandoned his heritage, Rebecca is at a crossroads of what to do.

Rags Park Theatre cast and creative team

The Rags musical revival starred Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram, Sam Attwater as Bronfman, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Debbie Chazen as Anna, Jeremy Rose as Jack, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, Rachel Izen as Rachel, and Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David. Completing the cast was Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

The hit musical was directed by Bronagh Lagan and featured casting by Jane Deitch, children's casting by Keston and Keston, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, lighting design by Derek Anderson, musical direction by Joe Bunker, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, and sound design by James Nicholson.

Rags The Musical at London's Park Theatre was produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, Park Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre, and was presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

Rags Original Cast Recording tracklist

1. Opening

2. If We Never Meet Again

3. Greenhorns

4. Brand New World

5. Edge of A Knife

6. The Fabric of America

7. Penny a Tune

8. Bella's Song (Part One)

9. Meet an Italian

10. Friday Night Prayers

11. No More Nightmares

12. Little Lady

13. Cheer Up, Chaimlet

14. Blame It on the Summer Night

15. For My Mary

16. Take Our City Back

17. Rags

18. On the Fourth Day of July

19. Yankee Boy

20. Uptown

21. Wanting

22. Three Sunny Rooms

23. Kaddish

24. Bella's Song (Part Two)

25. If We Never Meet Again (Reprise)

26. Bread and Freedom

27. Children of the Wind

28. Finale

Save London's Park Theatre before it's too late!

Now more than ever the Park Theatre needs your help. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and mass UK theatre closures, the Park Theatre in London is struggling to survive. Throw them a lifeline today to ensure the show goes on! Here's how:

Donate to the Park Life fund here.

Donate to the Park Theatre's annual fund here.

