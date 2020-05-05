Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Rags 2020 London cast recording to be released this month

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    A new cast album for Rags The Musical will be released this month featuring the 2020 Park Theatre cast. The revival production opened in January of this year for its London premiere and received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

    Rags 2020 London cast recording to be released this month
    Theatre enthusiasts finally have something to look forward to amidst the COVID-19 crisis!

    Rags The Musical Original London Cast Recording to be released in May!

    The new Rags OCR album will be released in digital format on Friday, 15 May, to be followed by a physical release later this year. The album features Stephen Schwartz as executive producer and was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Joe and Nikki Davison at Auburn Jam Music. Nick Barstow served as music producer and orchestrator for the recording with Joe Bunker as musical director.

    About Rags The Musical at the Park Theatre

    The musical, which ran from 9 January until 8 February at the Park Theatre in London, features lyrics by Schwartz (Wicked), music by Charles Strouse (Annie), and a book written by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof) with a revised book by David Thompson.

    Rags musical plot in a nutshell

    Rags follows Russian-Jewish immigrant Rebecca and her son David who journey to America for a better life and to be reunited with their husband/father, Nathan. But when it seems Nathan has truly assimilated into American society and abandoned his heritage, Rebecca is at a crossroads of what to do.

    Rags Park Theatre cast and creative team

    The Rags musical revival starred Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram, Sam Attwater as Bronfman, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Debbie Chazen as Anna, Jeremy Rose as Jack, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, Rachel Izen as Rachel, and Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David. Completing the cast was Arthur BoanAngela CaesarAdam CrossleyDrew DillonMatthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

    The hit musical was directed by Bronagh Lagan and featured casting by Jane Deitch, children's casting by Keston and Keston, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, lighting design by Derek Anderson, musical direction by Joe Bunker, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, and sound design by James Nicholson.

    Rags The Musical at London's Park Theatre was produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, Park Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre, and was presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

    Rags Original Cast Recording tracklist

    1. Opening
    2. If We Never Meet Again
    3. Greenhorns
    4. Brand New World
    5. Edge of A Knife
    6. The Fabric of America
    7. Penny a Tune
    8. Bella's Song (Part One)
    9. Meet an Italian
    10. Friday Night Prayers
    11. No More Nightmares
    12. Little Lady
    13. Cheer Up, Chaimlet
    14. Blame It on the Summer Night
    15. For My Mary
    16. Take Our City Back
    17. Rags
    18. On the Fourth Day of July
    19. Yankee Boy
    20. Uptown
    21. Wanting
    22. Three Sunny Rooms
    23. Kaddish
    24. Bella's Song (Part Two)
    25. If We Never Meet Again (Reprise)
    26. Bread and Freedom
    27. Children of the Wind
    28. Finale

    Save London's Park Theatre before it's too late!

    Now more than ever the Park Theatre needs your help. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and mass UK theatre closures, the Park Theatre in London is struggling to survive. Throw them a lifeline today to ensure the show goes on! Here's how:

    🎁 Donate to the Park Life fund here.
    🎁 Donate to the Park Theatre's annual fund here.

    __________

    You might also like to find out: "How can I support West End and UK theatres during the COVID-19 crisis?"

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Trafalgar Studios to be reconverted back into one auditorium

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    It's no longer a tale of two studios. Building permission has now been granted for Trafalgar Studios to transform... Read more

    SIX’s Natalie May Paris kicks off Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 6

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Lockdown may continue but that doesn’t mean theatre is cancelled. Theatres are closed but the very heart of the... Read more

    More West End favourites get involved for Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 5

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Week 4 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] was taken over by Six the Musical queens, and they’ll be dominating th... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies