Rehearsal Images Released for West End Premiere of Oh, Mary!
Published on 18 November 2025
Rehearsal photos have been unveiled for the highly anticipated West End premiere of the hit comedy Oh, Mary!, which opens at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025.
Directed by Tony® Award-winner Sam Pinkleton and written by Tony® Award-winner Cole Escola, the production stars Mason Alexander Park as Mary Todd Lincoln. Joining him on stage are Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher, and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband. The show is booking until 25 April 2026.
Oh, Mary! is a darkly comic exploration of the final weeks of Mary Todd Lincoln’s life before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The one-act, 80-minute play delves into Mary’s unfulfilled desires, struggles with alcoholism, and suppressed dreams, presenting her story through the irreverent lens of playwright Cole Escola. Find out more in our Everything You Need to Know About Oh, Mary! article.
The production has earned widespread acclaim. The New York Times called it “one of the best comedies in years.” It has won Tony® Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), received Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction, and was honoured with a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was also named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Fans can expect a bold, darkly funny theatrical experience that shines a new light on a historically overlooked figure, making Oh, Mary! one of the season’s most talked-about openings.
Oh, Mary! Is playing at the Trafalgar Theatre from 3 December 2025 to 25 April 2026. Book your tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.