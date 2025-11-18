Rehearsal Images Released for West End Premiere of Oh, Mary!

Rehearsal photos have been unveiled for the highly anticipated West End premiere of the hit comedy Oh, Mary!, which opens at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025.

Directed by Tony® Award-winner Sam Pinkleton and written by Tony® Award-winner Cole Escola, the production stars Mason Alexander Park as Mary Todd Lincoln. Joining him on stage are Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher, and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband. The show is booking until 25 April 2026.

Oh, Mary! is a darkly comic exploration of the final weeks of Mary Todd Lincoln’s life before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The one-act, 80-minute play delves into Mary’s unfulfilled desires, struggles with alcoholism, and suppressed dreams, presenting her story through the irreverent lens of playwright Cole Escola. Find out more in our Everything You Need to Know About Oh, Mary! article.