Review: A Christmas Carol at London’s Dominion Theatre Dec 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a seasonal must! It’s a heartwarming, timeless classic for a reason and a personal favourite. This year it has been brought to life at the West End’s majestic Dominion Theatre with a star-studded cast and the triumphant London Theatre Musical Orchestra. The magic of theatre was all the more poignant during this performance and certified itself as a must-see! A Christmas Carol was supposed to be playing at the West End’s Dominion Theatre until 2 January 2021, but since the UK government announced that London has been placed in Tier 3; it is unknown as to when theatres will be allowed to reopen. (Tiers will be reassessed by the government on 23 December.)

A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre is a heartwarming triumph!

Appreciation for theatre has skyrocketed this year, as the majority of theatres have remained in the dark for the most part. Slowly, the lights began to turn back on and the curtains began to rise again. Audiences returned back to the auditorium, united even if socially distanced, and enjoyed live entertainment once again.

A Christmas Carol was first published in 1843 and the story remains a favourite almost 180 years later. The message of love and kindness seems to hit home even more so after a year where many of us have been kept apart from our loved ones. This production features an all-round incredibly talented cast and are accompanied by the wonderful London Theatre Musical Orchestra. Not forgetting for a moment, all the amazing people who work backstage, front of house, or in an office. A whole abundance of incredible people came together to make it possible to get this show open and now more than ever, we need to appreciate everyone!

Brian Conley leads the cast in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge, who is effortlessly commanding, funny and sincere in all the tones that this character demands. He is joined by a full-scale cast, complete with a wonderful ensemble, the talent from each person just remarkable and a joy to watch. Lucie Jones is a whimsical Ghost of Christmas Past, light and breezy in character joined by her powerhouse voice. Cedric Neal is the flamboyant Ghost of Christmas present, his glorious tones an absolute delight and more than a match for the huge theatre. Jacqueline Jossa plays both a haunting Ghost of Christmas Future and charming Emily; her singing voice a perfect match for the latter role.

Also featured in this brilliant cast is Matt Willis who plays Bob Cratchit in perfect balances of timid and bold. The charming performance from Willis is made all the more heartwarming by the addition of Tiny Tim (the role is rotated by three young actors); the pair are guaranteed to warm the most cold-hearted of Scrooges out there. Sandra Marvin is an absolute delight as Mrs Fezziwigg, captivating and enchanting.

The magic of live theatre was rife at London's Dominion Theatre and A Christmas Carol was the perfect anecdote for December 2020! It leaves you feeling elated, with a smile plastered on your face, and feeling united. It was truly the most apt way to bring joy this holiday season, even more so after such a hard year. It's such a shame that many will now miss out on. However, we want to wish a heartfelt and bittersweet congratulations to all involved. It was exceptional!