'Tis the season to be jolly with A Christmas Carol Dominion Theatre tickets now on sale!

The holidays are never the same without Charles Dickens' heart-warming Christmas classic to spread festive cheer! West End star and legendary TV comedian Brian Conley (9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, Oliver!, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) is set to portray the iconic, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as Dickens' beloved fable once again springs to life, complete with a stupendous Broadway score, a cinematic 24-piece symphonic orchestra, and an all-star London cast!

Finish the year off right with tickets to see a new concert-style production of A Christmas Carol at the West End's Dominion Theatre this X-mas! Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so be sure to book as soon as possible for this socially distanced run whilst availability lasts!

Who is starring in A Christmas Carol 2020 at the Dominion Theatre in London

A Christmas Carol stars Brian Conley as Ebenezer Scrooge, who will be joined by an all-star cast of West End favourites. Further casting for the show has yet to be announced.

A Christmas Carol Dominion Theatre creative team

The newly COVID-secure production is written by the highly acclaimed team of Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast), Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime) and Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl, Crazy for You). The stage musical premiered in 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, later running for a decade at Madison Square Garden. The show has been seen by more than 5 million people and is not set to head to London's Dominion Theatre for a brand-new, socially distanced concert production.

Featuring music from the London Theatre Musical Orchestra, touching lyrics, memorable melodies, and the most famous Christmas story of all time, the 2020 Dominion Theatre production of A Christmas Carol is guaranteed to capture your hearts and bring you a much-needed break from society's woes!