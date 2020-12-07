Offer A Christmas Carol Tickets at the Dominion Theatre, London

A Christmas Carol

New socially distanced A Christmas Carol heads to the Dominion Theatre to play a limited festive season!

This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

Important information

Age restriction

5+

Child policy
Under 5s will not be admitted.
Running time
1hr 50min (inc. interval) EXCEPT early matinee which is 1hr 30min (no interval)
Performance dates
Monday, 7 December 2020 - Saturday, 2 January 2021
Special notice
COVID safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre. If you become unable to attend, unwell or are having to isolate, you will be able to exchange your tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before your performance.

Offer A Christmas Carol Ticket Offer Details

NO BOOKING FEES

Valid all performances

Book by 8 November 2020.

Next Available Performances of A Christmas Carol

TODAY is 2nd November 2020

December 2020 January 2021

A Christmas Carol news

Brian Conley to headline A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre this holiday season! 16/10/2020, 10am

Tags:

MusicalConcertsFamily FriendlyChristmasChildrenClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsBest Of BritishAmerican ClassicStar PowerLimited RunBest family showsBritish Classic

We use cookies