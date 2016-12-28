REVIEW: Dreamgirls in exactly 250 words Dec 28, 2016 | By Posted on| By Harriet Wilson Dreamgirls, currently playing at the Savoy Theatre, leaves you wanting to binge-listen to the show's soundtrack, immediately book tickets to see it again, and rave about it to anyone who will listen. 35 years after opening in Broadway, and 10 after being produced as a film, Dreamgirls has finally opened in London.

The show fills the theatre with energy; it is fast-paced, powerful and great fun. The staging is truly excellent and every costume is a hit. The only thing that I found slightly disappointing was that there were a huge amount of issues left unresolved at the end. The story and the staging of Dreamgirls are great, but music is the soul of the show. I was bowled over again and again by the sheer power that pulsated from the stage throughout every song. Amber Riley, playing Effie, is sublime, and proves with flourish that she is so much more than just a TV star. At times the rest of the cast are overshadowed by the power-pack of vocals that is Amber Riley but, when they do take the spotlight, they are all brilliant. Liisi Lafontaine (making her West End debut) plays a wonderful Deena, and Adam J Bernard is an awesome Jimmy Early. When I saw the show, Jocasta Almgill took over as Lorrell mid-show, and she made the role seem effortless.

Tickets to see Dreamgirls are on the expensive end of the West End scale, but I would highly recommend splashing out; it really is worth it.