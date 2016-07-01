Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
News Review: Jenufa, English National Opera

Review: Jenufa, English National Opera

Posted on | By Shanine Salmon

This was my first opera and I was drawn by the synopsis:

Loved by two half-brothers, Jenůfa is secretly pregnant by one of them. Concerned for the family’s reputation, her step-mother commits an unspeakable act in the hope that Jenůfa does not remain alone. But when a baby’s body is found on the wedding day, the devastating truth is revealed to all.

It has everything I expect in an opera; dishonour and secrets and the industrial setting makes the piece feel even darker.

Laura Wilde is exceptional in her European debut as Jenůfa, a woman in love with the swaggering lothario Števa it is clear that Jenůfa’s expectations of love and marriage after being impregnated by Steva (a richly voiced and swaggering Nicky Spence) will not come to pass. To add injury to insult Jenůfa is then slashed by Števa’s half-brother Laca (Peter Hoare), who injures her as he loves her and cannot bear to see her with Števa.

The most interesting scenes involve the chorus, such as the wedding where the tragedy really unfolds and the drunken introduction of Števa but as a production it doesn’t give them much to do and it is a real shame to have a lavish space such as the Colliseum not put to good use with impressive staging or even a skilled chorus. It more than makes up for it with the beautiful score and stunning orchestral arrangements. It is a real shame that Mark Wigglesworth is leaving the ENO as it will be a tough act to follow as the new musical director.

The most interesting role and performance is from Michaela Martens as Kostelnička, Jenůfa’s harsh step-mother, whose pride and honour lead her to do a despicable act. It could easily become a wicked stepmother role but Martens shows the light and darkness of the character through her incredible voice and performance.

As first operas go I would recommend attending but even if you are a seasoned opera attendee this is worth your time.

Shanine Salmon
By Shanine Salmon

Shanine Salmon was a latecomer to theatre after being seduced by the National Theatre's £5 entry pass tickets and a slight obsession with Alex Jennings. She is sadly no longer eligible for 16-25 theatre tickets but she continues to abuse under 30 offers. There was a market for bringing awareness that London theatre was affordable in an era of £100+ West End tickets – Shanine’s blog, View from the Cheap Seat, launched in April 2016, focuses on productions and theatres that have tickets available for £20 and under. She is also quite opinionated and has views on diversity, pricing, theatre seats and nudity on stage. Her interests include Rocky Horror, gaming, theatre (of course) and she also has her own Etsy shop. Shanine tweets at @Braintree_.

Related news

LTD exclusive interview with Godspell actress Natalie Green

Posted on | By Kay Johal |

Excitement is brewing as the highly anticipated Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert, which reunites Ruthie Henshall wit... Read more

Stream exclusive "Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You" conversation on Disney+

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

One week after premiering the filmed Broadway performance of Hamilton, The Walt Disney Company have now digitally rel... Read more

Wicked - event list

Wicked extends run in London's West End to November 2021

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The wonderful London production of Wicked has announced that the show will be dancing through life until late 2021, t... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies