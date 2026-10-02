Review Roundup: What Are the Critics Saying About Hay Fever?

Find out what the critics have to say about Noël Coward’s classic comedy of bad manners.

Richard E. Grant certainly made an entrance in last night’s opening episode of The Traitors, and was remarkably keen to let everyone know about it. Now, he’s swapping one country pile for another, starring alongside Christine Baranski in Noël Coward’s Hay Fever at Wyndham’s Theatre . With the reviews now in, what have the critics made of this latest West End production?

What is Hay Fever about?

Hay Fever follows retired actress Judith Bliss (Christine Baranski), who is longing for the attention and applause she enjoyed during her theatrical career. Living in the country with her novelist husband David (Richard E. Grant) and their two children, Judith decides to invite a young admirer to stay for the weekend.

The trouble is, she's not the only Bliss planning to entertain a guest. When Judith, David, Simon and Sorrel all arrive with guests of their own, the family’s country house quickly becomes a battleground of romantic entanglements, theatrical egos and increasingly chaotic social encounters. As the weekend unravels, Coward’s sharp observations on family, fame and relationships come to the fore, with parlour games, put-downs and plenty of theatrical drama along the way.