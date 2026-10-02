Review Roundup: What Are the Critics Saying About Hay Fever?
Published on 2 October 2026
Summary
- Reviews are in for Hay Fever, now playing at Wyndham’s Theatre.
- Christine Baranski makes her West End debut as Judith Bliss, alongside Richard E. Grant as her husband David.
- Find out what the critics have to say about Noël Coward’s classic comedy of bad manners.
Richard E. Grant certainly made an entrance in last night’s opening episode of The Traitors, and was remarkably keen to let everyone know about it. Now, he’s swapping one country pile for another, starring alongside Christine Baranski in Noël Coward’s Hay Fever at Wyndham’s Theatre. With the reviews now in, what have the critics made of this latest West End production?
What is Hay Fever about?
Hay Fever follows retired actress Judith Bliss (Christine Baranski), who is longing for the attention and applause she enjoyed during her theatrical career. Living in the country with her novelist husband David (Richard E. Grant) and their two children, Judith decides to invite a young admirer to stay for the weekend.
The trouble is, she's not the only Bliss planning to entertain a guest. When Judith, David, Simon and Sorrel all arrive with guests of their own, the family’s country house quickly becomes a battleground of romantic entanglements, theatrical egos and increasingly chaotic social encounters. As the weekend unravels, Coward’s sharp observations on family, fame and relationships come to the fore, with parlour games, put-downs and plenty of theatrical drama along the way.
What are the critics saying about Hay Fever?
⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Christine Baranski and Richard E Grant offer up a light and delicious West End confection.” - WhatsOnStage
⭐⭐⭐⭐ “This Coward classic is full of joy.." - The Upcoming
⭐⭐⭐ “Grant is in his element as a scatty patriarch.” - Telegraph
⭐⭐⭐ “A comfortable and comforting night at the theatre.” - BroadwayWorld
How to book tickets to Hay Fever
Tickets for Hay Fever at Wyndham’s Theatre are on sale now. See Christine Baranski make her West End debut alongside Richard E. Grant in Noël Coward’s irresistible comedy of bad manners, playing for a strictly limited season until 12 December 2026.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.