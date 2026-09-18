Review Roundup: What Are the Critics Saying About Million Dollar Quartet at The Arts at Marble Arch Theatre?
Published on 18 September 2026
Summary
- Million Dollar Quartet is now playing at the Arts at Marble Arch Theatre, with the reviews in.
- The musical brings Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins together for one legendary night.
- Discover what the critics thought in our review roundup.
Million Dollar Quartet has arrived in London for a strictly limited season at the Arts at Marble Arch. Bringing four rock ’n’ roll legends together for one extraordinary night, this high-energy musical celebrates the legendary 1956 recording session at Sun Records. With its iconic songs, backstage drama and electrifying performances, what have the critics made of this musical celebration of music history?
What is Million Dollar Quartet about?
On December 4, 1956, four future music legends – Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins – unexpectedly find themselves together at Sun Records in Memphis. What begins as a recording session soon turns into an impromptu jam, capturing a remarkable moment in music history.
Featuring hits spanning rock ’n’ roll, gospel, country and R&B, Million Dollar Quartet brings this legendary gathering to life with live performances and plenty of backstage tension. As egos, rivalries and old friendships collide, the four musicians discover just how explosive a night of music can be.
What are the critics saying about Million Dollar Quartet?
⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Audiences are sent home on an invigorated high.” - Musical Theatre Review
⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Wonderful deliveries of some of the most famous hit songs from the 50s.” - The Upcoming
⭐⭐⭐ “The talent is undeniable." - WhatsOnStage
How to book tickets to Million Dollar Quartet
Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet at the Arts at Marble Arch theatre are on sale now. Don't miss this celebration of four rock ’n’ roll icons, playing for a strictly limited run until 6 December 2026.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.