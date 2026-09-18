Review Roundup: What Are the Critics Saying About Million Dollar Quartet at The Arts at Marble Arch Theatre?

Million Dollar Quartet is now playing at the Arts at Marble Arch Theatre, with the reviews in.

Million Dollar Quartet has arrived in London for a strictly limited season at the Arts at Marble Arch. Bringing four rock ’n’ roll legends together for one extraordinary night, this high-energy musical celebrates the legendary 1956 recording session at Sun Records. With its iconic songs, backstage drama and electrifying performances, what have the critics made of this musical celebration of music history?

What is Million Dollar Quartet about?

On December 4, 1956, four future music legends – Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins – unexpectedly find themselves together at Sun Records in Memphis. What begins as a recording session soon turns into an impromptu jam, capturing a remarkable moment in music history.

Featuring hits spanning rock ’n’ roll, gospel, country and R&B, Million Dollar Quartet brings this legendary gathering to life with live performances and plenty of backstage tension. As egos, rivalries and old friendships collide, the four musicians discover just how explosive a night of music can be.