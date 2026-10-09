Review Roundup: What Are the Critics Saying About RENT?

Find out what the critics have to say about this landmark musical as it returns to London for its 30th anniversary.

Thirty years after it first took the musical theatre world by storm, RENT is back in London with a new West End revival. Starring Gaten Matarazzo, the actor best known for playing Dustin in Stranger Things, Jonathan Larson’s celebrated rock musical returns with its story of love, friendship and survival. With the reviews now in, what have the critics made of this latest production?

What is RENT about?

Set in New York City’s East Village during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, RENT follows a group of young artists and their friends as they navigate relationships, financial hardship and an uncertain future. Inspired by Puccini’s opera La Bohème, the musical explores the challenges of pursuing creative ambitions while trying to make ends meet.

With its powerful rock score and emotionally charged storytelling, RENT examines the importance of community, chosen family and making the most of the time we have. Since its debut in 1996, the musical has become a defining work of contemporary theatre, winning both a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and multiple Tony Awards.