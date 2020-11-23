RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne to host a Christmas show at the Apollo Theatre Nov 23, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Vivienne, best known for being the first-ever UK ambassador to RuPaul's Drag Race and the first winner of the UK series, is up to snow good this Christmas. The popular British drag queen is set to stage a one-off variety show at London's Apollo Theatre this December.

The Vivienne heads to the Apollo this Christmas!

The Vivienne's Christmas: Up to Snow Good! to run at the Apollo Theatre in London

The Vivienne's staged, one-off Christmas special Up to Snow Good is set to run for one night only at the Apollo Theatre on Monday, 21 December 2020 at 7.30pm, it has been announced. The production promises an evening filled with "Christmas songs, impersonations and comedy that will get you into the festive spirit."

About The Vivienne drag queen

The Vivienne is the drag name of James Lee Williams, who is noted for having won the first-ever UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2019, during which she gave a hilarious impression of Donald Trump in the Snatch Game episode. Earlier in 2020, she starred in BBC's The Vivienne Takes on Hollywood and also has her very own Netflix show entitled I Like To Watch, in which she gives hilarious reviews of Netflix shows.

What to expect from Up to Snow Good!

The Vivienne's Christmas: Up to Snow Good! will see her joined on stage by a host of guests including Miss Tiara. The Vivienne "I'm so excited to be back on a beautiful stage, the home of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. So bring your mistletoe, no kissing, it's a completely COVID-safe theatre experience, hang your stockings and let's jingle some balls." (Keep those orange cheesy balls away from my face!)

Tickets for The Vivienne's Christmas: Up to Snow Good! available from £24!

You don't want to miss what is sure to be a hilarious evening this holiday season. With just one performance scheduled and limited availability, tickets to see The Vivienne's Christmas: Up to Snow Good! are expected to sell out quickly.