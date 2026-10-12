Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s West End Play The Popinjay Cavalier

Previews begin on 23 February, with opening night scheduled for 18 March and performances booking until 13 June 2027.

Sacha Baron Cohen will lead the cast in the new comedy, which is set to play the Phoenix Theatre.

Set in Europe during the 1830s, The Popinjay Cavalier centres on deception and disguise, drawing inspiration from the swashbuckling adventures that have long featured in theatre and cinema. Its influences include classic Hollywood adventure films and the work of writers George Bruce, Ernst Vajda and J esse Lasky Jr

The production will arrive at the Phoenix Theatre in 2027, following years of speculation about the project. Written and directed by Tarantino, the show will begin previews on 23 February, ahead of its official opening on 18 March. The current booking period runs until 13 June 2027.

Quentin Tarantino is bringing a new stage comedy to London’s West End, with Sacha Baron Cohen announced as the star of The Popinjay Cavalier, marking the filmmaker’s first venture into writing and directing for the theatre.

Tarantino said: “I’m keen with anticipation to give the West End a great night out.”

Baron Cohen added: “Quentin called, I said yes before he even got to say his first ‘motherfxxxer’. When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions, I am beyond delighted that we will be losing our West End virginity together, I have made him promise not to be gentle.”

Producers Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, and Sonia Friedman also shared their enthusiasm for the project.

They said: “It is a joy and an honour to be developing this play with Quentin – and obviously quite an adventure. How lucky we are that one of the great storytellers of our time has chosen to make his theatrical debut.

“To see Quentin in action in a rehearsal room is extraordinary. His delight in working with actors, fencers, acrobats, musicians and our creative team is infectious, and there is such pleasure in hearing his delicious language come alive and discovering what his world can become on stage.

“And now we have Sacha Baron Cohen at the heart of it all: a fearless, brilliantly inventive actor with the wit, mischief and daring this role demands. We feel immensely fortunate to be producing this show. Audiences are in for a tremendous treat.”

The creative team features scenic and costume designer Tom Pye, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Ian Dickinson, fight director Philip d’Orleans, action coordinator Sam Lyon-Behan, composer Tim Phillips and casting director Jim Carnahan. Further casting announcements are expected at a later date.