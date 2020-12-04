Shane Richie to return to the the West End cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie this January Dec 4, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Shane Richie is set to reprise his role as Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everybody's Talking About Jamie from 5 January 2021, it has been confirmed. Having recently placed in fourth on this year's I'm a Celebrity, Richie's return to the West End's Apollo Theatre is exciting news for Jamie fans.

Pictured: Shane Richie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie returns with Shane Richie

Having previously portrayed the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle in London's West End back in 2019 and on the show's tour, Shane Richie is now set to return in full drag this winter. He will be joined on stage by the likes of Noah Thomas, Gillian Ford, Hiba Elchikhe, Melissa Jacques, and Sejal Keshwala. The hit West End production will be adapted to suit COVID-compliancy measures for the initial six months of its grand-reopening, according to inside sources.

Three years of razzle-dazzle

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been in London's West End for three years now and is inspired by the documentary film about Jamie Campbell, a Sheffield native who wanted to attend his school prom in full drag at the tender age of 16. The musical has in turn been adapted for the silver screen with the major motion picture set to be released in cinemas in early 2021. Watch the trailer for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie here.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie West End creative team

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is directed by Jonathan Butterell and features music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, a book and lyrics by Tom McRae, set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and video design by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson serves as musical supervisor, Richard Weeden as musical director, Will Burton as casting director, and George Richmond-Scott as associate director.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie on the big screen in 2021

The Jamie film will be released in cinemas in early 2021 with the role of Jamie New portrayed by newcomer Max Harwood. He is joined on camera by Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanel, Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New, Shobna Gulati as Ray, and Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge. Gulati reprises her role for the screen after playing the character in London's West End. The musical film is also directed by Butterell with MacRae returning to write the screenplay.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie London theatre tickets available now with no fees when you book now!

Tickets for Everybody's Talking About Jamie showing at the Apollo Theatre in London are now on sale with no extra booking fees if you book today (4 December 2020)! You don't want to miss the highly anticipated return of this West End favourite. Book your tickets today to secure the best seats at the Apollo at the best prices whilst availability lasts!