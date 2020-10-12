Watch the exciting new trailer for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film Oct 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels 20th Century Studios have released the first official trailer for the highly anticipated movie adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. The film's release date was recently pushed back to January 2021 due to the pandemic but is now scheduled to hit cinemas on 26 February. The major motion picture stars newcomer Max Harwood as Jamie New and Richard E Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanel.

See Max Harwood as Jamie New in new Everybody's Talking About Jamie trailer!

Excitement is building up for the eagerly anticipated new movie based on the West End musical of the same name and inspired by the hit 2011 TV documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. The film reunites director Jonathan Butterell, who also directed the stage musical, with the show's book writer Tom MacRae, who has developed the screenplay for the film.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie film cast

The Jamie musical movie stars Max Harwood, who was chosen for the role of Jamie New in an open casting call, alongside 20 young Sheffield locals. The main cast is completed by Richard E Grant (Withnail and I) was Hugo/Loco Chanel, Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as Margaret New, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Miss Hedge, and Shobna Gulati in the role of Ray, whom she portrayed in the West End musical.

About the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film and musical success

Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Film is based on the real-life story of Jamie Campbell, who at age 16 decided he wanted to be a drag performer when he grows up. While his father seemingly wants nothing to do with him, his mother Margaret supports him in every step of the way. The staged production was nominated for five Olivier Awards and won three WhatsOnStage Awards, including for Best New Musical.

When will Everybody's Talking About Jamie return to the West End?

The West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has already gone back on sale and recently extended its run through to 16 January 2021.