SIX Queen’s Cherelle Jay and Hana Stewart star in Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 13 lineup Jul 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali We’re very lucky that Six the Musical Queen’s have shared their time and talents with us throughout lockdown. Whilst lockdown eases, theatres remain closed for the time being, so we’re grateful that we can still remain connected with our favourite West End and UK performers. This week we are lucky to have two stars from SIX take to our Instagram for a Q&A and a takeover. See below to see what the Queens will be getting up to.

Coffee With Cherelle Jay (Instagram Live Q&A) – Tuesday 07 July @ 11am

This week’s coffee morning will be with the amazing Cherelle Jay, so make sure you tune in with your questions and a cuppa. Cherelle is currently Alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves in the West End production of Six the Musical. Her theatre/dance credits include Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Some Like It Hip Hop. Cherelle has her own dance company Heels and Feels which she mentors. It includes classes, retreats and workshops and aims to build confidence through dance. You can ask her a question all about it on Tuesday morning if you want to find out more!

Tune in on the London Theatre Direct Instagram page where Cherelle Jay will go live to answer your questions!

Lockdown Takeover: Hana Stewart – Wednesday, All Day

Taking over our Instagram account this week is the lovely Hana Stewart, for a look at what she gets up to in Lockdown. Hana is currently Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr in Six the Musical at London’s Arts Theatre (Before COVID). Her other theatre credits include Ruth in The State of Things and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. She has also appeared in CK Films feature film Brighton.

Make sure you’re following the London Theatre Direct Instagram and turn notifications on so you can see when Hana posts during her takeover!