Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

SIX Queen’s Cherelle Jay and Hana Stewart star in Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 13 lineup

Posted on | By Jade Ali

We’re very lucky that Six the Musical Queen’s have shared their time and talents with us throughout lockdown. Whilst lockdown eases, theatres remain closed for the time being, so we’re grateful that we can still remain connected with our favourite West End and UK performers. This week we are lucky to have two stars from SIX take to our Instagram for a Q&A and a takeover. See below to see what the Queens will be getting up to.

SIX Queen’s Cherelle Jay and Hana Stewart star in Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 13 lineup
SIX's Cherelle Jay and Hana Stewart join Lockdown Theatre [Direct] lineup

Coffee With Cherelle Jay (Instagram Live Q&A) – Tuesday 07 July @ 11am

This week’s coffee morning will be with the amazing Cherelle Jay, so make sure you tune in with your questions and a cuppa. Cherelle is currently Alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves in the West End production of Six the Musical. Her theatre/dance credits include Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Some Like It Hip Hop. Cherelle has her own dance company Heels and Feels which she mentors. It includes classes, retreats and workshops and aims to build confidence through dance. You can ask her a question all about it on Tuesday morning if you want to find out more!

Tune in on the London Theatre Direct Instagram page where Cherelle Jay will go live to answer your questions!

Lockdown Takeover: Hana Stewart – Wednesday, All Day

Taking over our Instagram account this week is the lovely Hana Stewart, for a look at what she gets up to in Lockdown. Hana is currently Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr in Six the Musical at London’s Arts Theatre (Before COVID). Her other theatre credits include Ruth in The State of Things and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. She has also appeared in CK Films feature film Brighton.

Make sure you’re following the London Theatre Direct Instagram and turn notifications on so you can see when Hana posts during her takeover!

Jade Ali
By Jade Ali

A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

Related news

Hamilton Disney Plus review: To stream or not to stream?

Posted on | By Kay Johal |

Since the pandemic hit, the life of theatre has ground to a halt. I feel like I have undergone a break-up, without wa... Read more

Netflix donates £500k to SOLT and UK Theatre's "Artists Fund" led by Sam Mendes

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre have jointly announced a new scheme to support "those who ha... Read more

UK Government announces £1.57 billion emergency support package for the arts, the largest investment in UK culture in history

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

After several months since the West End and UK theatres were forced to shut due to the pandemic, the UK Government ha... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies