SIX The Musical film adaptation "still in talks" according to Moss and Marlow Oct 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss have teased plans to adapt their hit West End show SIX The Musical for the big screen. The film is currently in talks according to an interview they gave to the Metro last Friday, 23 October 2020. The news comes as the show is set to re-open in mid-November at London's Lyric Theatre — its temporary new home — to play a strictly limited, socially distanced season.

SIX The Musical is now booking for its upcoming socially distanced run at the Lyric Theatre.

SIX The Musical in talks to land on the silver screen

A major motion picture version of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's musical brainchild SIX could be heading to cinemas sometime in the future. The two co-creators recently sat down with Hugh Montgomery from the Metro for a chat, stating that talks for the new film are "still ongoing."

The film project was described by Montgomery described as "long-mooted" whilst Marlow admitted to having a dream cast for the movie saved on his mobile. But if you're expecting to take a peek of who he has in mind, then you're out of luck. The creator "will not share [his dream cast]...because it will be more fun when it comes out and [he] can go 'I wrote this list and we've not got a single one!'"

SIX The Musical Movie cast speculation

The concert-style musical takes inspiration from pop stars like Nicki Minaj and Adele and turns Henry VIII's six ex-wives into full-fledged superstars. Thus, it's really a wild card of who might be cast to play the Tudor Queens. Could we get Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga? Will the original West End cast reprise their roles? Or will the film surprise us all and cast only unknowns?

The answer is anyone's guess and we may end up waiting far longer than Anne of Cleves' short-lived marriage to King Henry VIII before we find out. But in the meantime, you can be sure to check out SIX The Musical at the Lyric Theatre this autumn and festive holiday season before it is expected to return to its original home at the Arts Theatre later next year. And if we're lucky, we may get a special TV appearance very soon...

SIX at the Lyric Theatre in London : new and improved?

You might think a socially distanced run of SIX would be stripped back and basic, but that's hardly the case. The Lyric Theatre production is expected to feature new bits and bobs taken from the Broadway production that have not yet been seen in the West End before. Such new features include a really spectacular costume moment and a performance that Moss has described as "the shiniest version of SIX yet."

SIX The Musical West End creative team and cast

SIX is co-created and written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and is directed by Jamie Armitage. The show features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, costume design by Gabriella Slade, set design by Emma Bailey, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, musical direction by Katy Richardson with associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk, and casting by Pearson Casting.

The Lyric Theatre cast of SIX stars Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), and Sophie Isaacs (Katherine Howard), who reprise their roles from the Arts Theatre run.



SIX Lyric Theatre musical tickets still available from £28 and up!

Histo-remix musical SIX is set to open on 14 November at the Lyric Theatre in London where it will run until 31 January 2021! Tickets for SIX at the Lyric Theatre are selling out fast as West End fans are rushing to get back into the auditorium to see their favourite shows. Don't miss out on this spectacular new run of SIX. Book your tickets today to secure the best seats at the Lyric Theatre in London at the best prices whilst availability lasts!