London Theatres Vaudeville Theatre

Vaudeville Theatre

Use our interactive seating plan to book tickets to dramas and musicals at the Vaudeville theatre.

What's on at Vaudeville Theatre

Vaudeville Theatre Seating Plan

Getting the best seats at Vaudeville Theatre

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Vaudeville Theatre

Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube stations are Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line), Charing Cross (Northern/Bakerloo Lines), Embankment (District/Circle Lines). If arriving by rail the nearest station is Charing Cross Railway Station. The theatre is easily reached from the Bedford Street (Stop J) bus stop which is serviced by lines 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 87, 91, 139 and 176. If driving to the theatre, the nearest car parks are in China Town and Trafalgar Square. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street.

Visiting Vaudeville Theatre

