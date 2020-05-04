SIX’s Natalie May Paris kicks off Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 6 May 4, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Lockdown may continue but that doesn’t mean theatre is cancelled. Theatres are closed but the very heart of theatre itself are all the incredible performers and creatives are still keeping the essence alive. This week starts with another Coffee With session for a chance to ask a favourite West End performer your burning questions and finishes with a super fun and free concert with our LTD Friday Night Live. Read below to see what wonderful performers are giving their time this week to keep us sane and entertained.

SIX's Natalie May Paris kicks off Week 6 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]

Coffee With Natalie May Paris – Tuesday 5 May @ 11am

Our week begins with a super fun Instagram Live Q&A hosted by none other than Six the Musical’s Jane Seymour, Natalie May Paris. The morning coffee session will give you the opportunity to ask Natalie questions live; whether you want to ask for industry advice, SIX stories or whether she is a fan of pineapple on pizza. Natalie began training at the age of 5 and built up her theatre credits as a young performer in the West End, appearing in the likes as Les Miserables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

If you want to be sure to catch Natalie’s coffee Q&A session then tune into our Instagram Live at 11am this Tuesday. Remember you can turn on notifications if you wish to be alerted.

Baking Live With Christopher Parkinson and Sophie Isaacs – Thursday 7 May @ 2pm

Thursday afternoon baking sessions with these amazing West End performers has become a highlight of our week. Everyone has gone into a baking frenzy during lockdown and it is 100% more fun when you’re not doing it alone. Christopher Parkinson (& Juliet) and Sophie Isaacs (SIX) bring us a new bake every week, posting the ingredients in advance, and then talking us through the method live on Instagram. And of course, there’s great chit chat and you can ask them questions (baking related or not).

Let’s get Musical Theatre Quizzical with Arun Blair-Mangat – Thursday 7 May @ 8.15pm

This week brings a special new feature and inspired by another lockdown craze. We’re going to do a Zoom quiz! Of course, it will be a musical theatre quiz and will be hosted by West End star Arun Blair-Mangat. Arun is currently starring in & Juliet as May, and his previous credits include Kinky Boots and In The Heights. To play along then make sure you keep an eye on our social channels where we will post the link you’ll need to join the Zoom quiz. Tune into the quiz hosted on Zoom via the link on Thursday evening and Arun will explain how to play along! In the meanwhile, brush up on your musical theatre knowledge and get ready to have some stagey fun.

LTD Friday Night Live: Christopher Cameron – Friday 8 May @ 7pm

If you’ve missed our previous LTD Friday Night Live sessions, then here is a recap. Our Friday night Instagram Live is a chance to unwind after your week and tune into a free concert from a West End and/or UK Theatre performer. We’ve been joined by Grace Mouat and Jarneia Richard Noel most recently and this week’s performer will be Christopher Cameron. Christopher’s theatre credits include Pirate Queen and Bat Out of Hell. Tune in this Friday for some songs and a fun time, all for free, over on our Instagram Live.