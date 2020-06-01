Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

    Sophie Evans kicks of week 10 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Lockdown may have been eased but theatres remain closed for the safety of all the performers, backstage crew, front of house staff and the audience. Each week we are joined by various West End and UK Theatre performers on our Instagram page in order for us to keep the conversation and love for theatre burning strong for all to see. This week we are joined by Glinda the Good herself for a Live Q&A! Read below to find out who is joining us and when.

    Wicked star Sophie Evans opens up Week 10 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]

    Coffee With Sophie Evans – Tuesday 2 June 2020 @ 11am

    This week we will have a live Q&A on our Instagram at 11am featuring none other than Sophie Evans. She will go live from our account and you can join her for a coffee (or tea, etc) break and ask her questions; about general theatre, Wicked, industry advice, etc. Sophie is popularly known for playing the role of Glinda in the West End’s production of Wicked. She took over the role in 2017 at the age of 24 and was the youngest person to play the role in London. Evans left the show two years later in July 2019. She is also popularly known for when she competed in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s reality show Over the Rainbow to compete for the role of Dorothy in the 2011 production of The Wizard of Oz.

    Lockdown Takeover: Charlotte Anne Steen – Friday, All Day

    This Friday we are in for a treat with Charlotte Anne Steen taking over our Instagram stories for another lockdown takeover. Charlotte’s theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell (Dominion Theatre), 42nd Street (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Rock of Ages (UK tour). Charlotte teaches a range of workshops as well as private lessons, giving others the opportunity to learn choreography from their iconic shows. Make sure you tune in on Friday where you just might get a taster of a workshop.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

