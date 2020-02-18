Menu
London Theatres Dominion Theatre
    Dominion Theatre

    Bringing big name musicals to the heart of London.

    What's on at Dominion Theatre

    Dominion Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Dominion Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Dominion Theatre

    The nearest underground station to the Dominion Theatre is Tottenham Court Road Station (Central/Northern Lines). The Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines) is also nearby. The nearest railway station to the Dominion Theatre is Charing Cross Station. The theatre is serviced by bus lines 1, 7, 8, 10, 14, 24, 25, 29, 55, 73, 98, 134, 176, 242 and 390. The nearest car park to Dominion Theatre is the Car Park on Great Russell Street.

    Visiting Dominion Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 18th February 2020 19:30 Today
      The Prince of Egypt
    • 19th February 2020 19:30 Tomorrow
      The Prince of Egypt
    • 20th February 2020 14:30 Thursday
      The Prince of Egypt
    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      The Prince of Egypt
    • 21st February 2020 19:30 Friday
      The Prince of Egypt
    • 22nd February 2020 14:30 Saturday
      The Prince of Egypt

