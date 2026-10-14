Kristin Scott Thomas and Stephen Mangan harvest laughs from Chekhov’s final play

Chekhov is fruitful ground for Director Ian Rickson and playwright Conor McPherson. Following their 5-star production of Uncle Vanya, the pair have reunited once more for The Cherry Orchard. And it’s blooming marvelous.

First performed in 1904, Anton Chekhov’s final play follows aristocratic landowner Madame Ranevskaya (Kristin Scott Thomas) as she returns to her family estate, only to find its debts mounting and its beloved cherry orchard facing sale. Besotted businessman Lopakhin (Stephen Mangan), the son of peasants who once served the family, offers a practical solution. However sentiment, pride and an impressive capacity for self-deception prove hard to overcome, and soon it isn’t just the family's finances that are falling.

Chekhov famously described the play as a comedy, though productions have often leaned towards its melancholy. McPherson's new adaptation embraces Chekhov’s vision. Some of the biggest laughs come from Uncle Gaev (Peter Wight), who climbs onto a stool to deliver what he considers profound speeches, though his grand declarations have about as much substance as the family’s paltry pantry cupboard. Karl Johnson’s Firs, meanwhile, makes Father Time look positively youthful. Eccentric and gloriously foul-mouthed, the elderly servant delivers some of the production’s best lines with impeccable comic timing.

Kristin Scott Thomas is compelling as Ranevskaya, capturing the vulnerability beneath her character’s charm. It marks another Chekhov collaboration with director Ian Rickson, following their work together on The Seagull, for which Scott Thomas won an Olivier Award. Here, she brings a poignant humanity to a woman struggling to accept that the life she treasures is slipping away. Surely another award-winning performance?